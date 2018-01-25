Once again, immigration is at the top of America's legislative agenda, as it has been, seemingly every generation, for much of the nation's history. But while many recent discussions of immigration have focused on unauthorized immigrants, some of the most contentious aspects of the current debate concern legal immigration: Who should the U.S. allow to be an American? Priscilla Alvarez, an editor on The Atlantic's politics and policy team, joins hosts Matt and Alex to discuss the debate within Congress, and to review the lessons America's history offers.
Links
- “America’s Forgotten History of Illegal Deportations” (Alex Wagner, March 6, 2017)
- “The Diversity Visa Program Was Created to Help Irish Immigrants” (Priscilla Alvarez, November 1, 2017)
- “'An Assault on the Body of the Church’” (Emma Green, January 22, 2018)
- “The Ordeal of Immigration in Wausau” (Roy Beck, April 1994 Issue)
- “To Be Both Midwestern and Hmong” (Doualy Xaykaothao, June 3, 2016)
- "How Wausau's Immigration Fears Failed to Come True" (Robert Mentzer, Wausau Daily Herald, December 2014)
- “Black Like Them” (Malcolm Gladwell, New Yorker, April 29, 1996 Issue)
- Decade of Betrayal: Mexican Repatriation in the 1930s (Francisco E. Balderrama)
- “Asians in the 2016 Race” (Alex Wagner, September 12, 2016)