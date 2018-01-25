Government shutdowns are a useful window into what really matters to politicians. It’s one thing to say you care about an issue. It’s another to care about it enough to tell hundreds of thousands of federal employees to stay home, and to risk the political blowback that arises when their absence starts wreaking havoc on ordinary Americans’ lives.

So it’s noteworthy that, according to Vox’s Dylan Matthews, the federal government has shut down because of disputes about domestic spending (1976, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1990, 1995, 1996, 2013), abortion (1977, 1979), military spending (1978, 1982, 1983), civil rights (1983, 1984), crime (1984), welfare (1986), foreign policy (1987), and because congressional leaders just plain forgot to pass legislation necessary to keep it open (1982). But until last weekend, it had never shut down because of a dispute over immigration.

It’s more evidence that immigration has become far more central to American politics than it was a generation ago. (Quick: try recalling Bill Clinton or George H.W. Bush’s position on the issue). It’s also become far more polarizing. As recently as a decade ago, when they ran against each other for president, Barack Obama and John McCain mostly agreed on the subject.

What explains this? Part of the answer is obvious: The United States contains a lot more immigrants. In 1960, when America was, presumably, great, the foreign-born comprised less than five percent of America’s population. Now they comprise more than 13 percent. Moreover, today’s immigrants are now mostly people of color. In the 1960s, when US immigration law strongly favored Europeans, the country that sent the most people to live in the United States was Italy, followed by Germany and Canada. In 2015, more than a quarter of those who immigrated to the U.S. were from Mexico. So immigration is changing America’s racial and ethnic character.

But while this explains why immigration was likely to become a more important issue over time, it doesn’t explain its dramatic rise in political significance over the last few years. In recent years, according to the Pew Research Center, immigration has actually slowed, and there are fewer undocumented immigrants in the US than there were in 2009. So why now? One of the explanations is probably Barack Obama. The fact that the Democratic Party—which gets an increasing share of its votes from immigrants and people of color—elected the son of a visiting Kenyan college student as president probably elevated immigration’s political salience, and exacerbated the partisan divide surrounding it.