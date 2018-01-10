A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to allow DACA recipients to renew their protected status. But enrollees are hesitant about what will come of the ruling.

On Tuesday night, a federal judge partially revived the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program—which shields immigrants who came to the United States as minors from deportation and allows them to work legally in the country—arguing that the “plaintiffs have shown a likelihood of success on their claim that the rescission was arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or not otherwise in accordance with law.” The court order requires the Trump administration to resume accepting applications from DACA enrollees who want to renew their protected status, but it doesn’t require the administration to take new applications. The Department of Homeland Security, however, has not yet provided updated guidance on the renewal process, leaving recipients in limbo until then. “It’s really a matter of holding until we get that additional guidance—people should not be submitting applications right now,” said Marielena Hincapié, the executive director of the immigrant-rights group the National Immigration Law Center. Related Story Trump's Remarkable Immigration Meeting The Trump administration stopped accepting renewal applications on October 5. The month before, Trump had announced that he was terminating DACA with a six-month delay, giving Congress a brief window to negotiate a permanent legislative solution. Since then, legislators have been slowly working on a deal that would grant legal status to the nearly 700,000 DACA recipients. On Tuesday, the president met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss the program, though the session ended with more questions than answers about enrollees’ future.

With the March deadline looming, immigration advocates have been pressuring Congress to come to an agreement. According to estimates from the liberal Center for American Progress, 122 DACA recipients lose protections daily. Though the new court order means they can apply for a two-year renewal, that’s little comfort to some. “I think it’s frustrating because we can’t use this injunction to plan out our lives,” said Bruna Bouhid, a DACA recipient and communications manager for United We Dream, the largest immigrant-youth organization in the country. “We can’t rely on injunctions. We can’t rely on rulings. We need something that’s a law—we need legislation.” Advocates are urging lawmakers to pass the Dream Act, a measure first introduced in 2001 that would grant legal status to immigrants, like DACA enrollees, who were brought to the country illegally as children. Democrats want to add the legislation to a longer-term spending bill that needs to be passed on January 19 to avert a government shutdown. On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Twitter: “The only way to guarantee peace of mind & legal status for the #Dreamers is to pass DACA protections into law. A resolution to the #DACA issue must be part of a global deal on the budget.” Some advocates think the recent injunction could underscore the urgency of finding a legislative fix. “The negotiations need to move even quicker to make sure that we don’t prolong this into a long legal battle in the courts,” said Juan Escalante, a DACA recipient and communications manager at the immigrant-rights group America’s Voice. Instead, the matter should be handled through “our legislative process to make sure we get the best outcome possible.”