The controversial ex-sheriff says the GOP has moved in his direction—and that he’s jumping into the Arizona Senate race to support Trump and his agenda.

Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio has the kind of résumé that in some other, hard-to-remember era would have consigned him to the fringes of American politics. Over 24 years as “America’s toughest sheriff” (a self-awarded superlative), Arpaio cultivated a national reputation for unabashed nativism and theatrically draconian law enforcement. He ran a “mugshot of the day” contest on the official sheriff’s office website; forced prisoners to move from one jail to another wearing nothing but pink underwear; sent a deputy to Hawaii to investigate Barack Obama’s birth certificate; and emerged as one of the fiercest champions of Arizona’s brutal immigration crackdown in 2010. Now, he wants to be the a United States senator—and he believes the political climate has never been better for a candidate like him. Related Story Arpaio Tells Bannon He Wants to Head the Marshal's Service In a phone interview Wednesday, Arpaio told me the national GOP had moved sharply in his direction in recent years. All that gauzy post-2012 talk of Republicans reaching out to Latino voters and championing “compassionate” immigration reform seems like a distant memory now—replaced by a climate in which the godfather of the birther movement can become president by promising to keep Mexican rapists out of the country with a massive border wall. This, in other words, is Sheriff Joe’s moment.

According to Arpaio, several presidential contenders solicited his endorsement in 2016, and his early support for Trump won him a coveted speaking slot at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. “I guess I must be doing something right in the Republican Party,” he told me. Arpaio is not alone in this assessment of today’s GOP—ironically enough, it may be the one thing he and incumbent Senator Jeff Flake agree on. When Flake announced last year that he wouldn’t seek reelection, he lamented that his party had been hijacked by the nativist forces that Arpaio represents. And, sure enough, there are already signs that the ex-sheriff’s candidacy has caught the mood of contemporary Republicanism. One poll out of Arizona this week placed Arpaio within a couple points of GOP primary frontrunner Martha McSally. There are, of course, plenty of reasons not to take Arpaio’s bid too seriously. He has publicly flirted with running for statewide office so many times over the years that much of Arizona’s political class has simply tuned him out. (Sound familiar?) As sheriff, he was found guilty of defying a court order to stop racially profiling Latinos—Trump pardoned him last year—and subsequently lost his reelection bid. And at 85, he is old even by the standards of the geriatric U.S. Senate. What’s more, it’s not clear that Arpaio possesses the kind of media savvy or disciplined campaign apparatus that serious candidates in high-profile races typically rely on: When I called his cell phone Wednesday afternoon, he immediately picked up and consented to an interview, despite his apparent lack of familiarity with The Atlantic. (“I remember that magazine,” he told me. “Is it the one that concentrates on the longitude level?”)