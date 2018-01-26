The president’s pattern of behavior may be enough to surmount the high legal threshold for proving that he sought to stifle the special counsel’s investigation.

President Trump’s own actions, as reported on Thursday night, have strengthened the case for obstruction of justice against him, despite the significant legal obstacles to pursuing such a case against a sitting president. Trump ordered his White House counsel, Donald F. McGahn II, to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential obstruction of justice by the president, The New York Times reported. Trump relented only when McGahn threatened to resign, an echo of the 1973 Saturday Night Massacre, in which President Nixon’s top Justice Department officials resigned rather than carry out his order to fire the special counsel investigating the Watergate break-in. Obstruction of justice is a crime that depends on a person’s state of mind, and so is difficult for prosecutors to prove. The law on whether a sitting president can be prosecuted, as opposed to impeached and removed from office by Congress, is unsettled. But legal experts say that Trump’s pattern of behavior has made the case against him much stronger, because that pattern shows Trump repeatedly attempting to undercut the investigations into Russian interference and obstruction, and then in some cases misleading the public about it. That Trump was unsuccessful in firing Mueller is irrelevant—obstruction is a crime whether or not the attempt succeeds.

“At some point, a pattern of the same conduct indicates willfulness and intentionality,” said John Q. Barrett, a law professor at St. John’s University and former associate special counsel in the Iran-Contra affair. The fact that it would be legal for Trump to demand that Mueller be fired, or that it is legal for the president to dismiss an FBI director, would not necessarily stifle an obstruction case. There could still be obstruction if the president were using his official powers for a corrupt purpose; the crucial factor is whether he had “corrupt intent.” For example, prosecutors have discretion to decline to press charges in any particular case, but if they have taken money to do so, they have still broken the law. “It’s not an absolute impediment that the president can fire the FBI director at will,” said Bruce Green, a law professor at Fordham University and former associate counsel in the Iran-Contra affair. “Otherwise lawful acts can be the basis of an obstruction charge if committed with corrupt intent.” Since Mueller himself is not a witness to the attempt to fire him, it would not create a conflict of interest for the special prosecutor to include the incident as part of a hypothetical obstruction case, particularly if Mueller concludes that a sitting president is not prosecutable and refers the case to the House of Representatives for potential impeachment. “Federal prosecutors’ offices do not recuse themselves in situations like this,” said Green. “For example, where a witness commits perjury in an investigation overseen by a particular federal prosecutor, that prosecutor can pursue a perjury prosecution.”