For the GOP to stick it to Democrats, it's going to have to stick together first.

Updated on January 17 at 3:45 p.m. ET If ever there was a moment when House Republicans could use some much-needed party unity, this is it. The federal government is on the brink of shutting down Friday at midnight, and the GOP wants, first, to keep it open, and second, to blame Democrats if it can’t. But both of those goals depend on Speaker Paul Ryan wrangling 216 of his 238 members to vote for a temporary spending bill that one top conservative likened to “a crap sandwich with moldy bread.” GOP leaders unveiled their latest stopgap proposal on Tuesday night and are eyeing a vote on Thursday. It would keep the government running for about another month, and includes sweeteners for each party. To entice Democrats angry over the lack of a deal on immigration, the bill would enact a long-awaited six-year reauthorization of the Children’s Health Insurance Program. To win over conservatives, Republicans have attached—what else?—tax cuts: The continuing resolution would delay the enactment of several taxes included in the Affordable Care Act, such as those on medical devices, high-end insurance plans, and health insurers. Related Story Trump Might Finally Get His Shutdown Whether they can muster the votes from either side is unclear. Democratic leaders aren’t biting at the inclusion of the long-term CHIP extension—which they’ve demanded for months—and are urging their members to oppose any spending bill that doesn’t offer protections for the 700,000 young immigrants at risk for deportation once President Trump ends the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in early March. “If they want Democratic votes for a spending bill, it will be reflective of Democratic values,” said Representative Joseph Crowley of New York, the party’s House-caucus chairman. Ryan pleaded with Democrats to set aside their DACA objections for the time being. “Real deadlines are occurring on Friday,” he said. He added that it was “unconscionable” for Democrats to risk funding for the military or children’s health coverage “by playing these political games and tying them to unrelated issues.”

It’s a time-honored rhetorical tactic that Democrats recognize all too well: They relied on the same misleading message to batter Republicans for threatening and then executing on a government shutdown over Obamacare in 2013. Congress always retroactively restores funding and paychecks for government workers, including the military, in the event of a shutdown. And in the case of CHIP, the GOP has failed for months to advance an extension that could win support in the Senate. Only in recent days have Republicans dropped their demand to offset the cost of an extension with Medicare cuts that Democrats oppose. Ryan’s more immediate problem, however, is on his own side. Conservatives and defense hawks are fed up with the succession of stopgap spending measures, and they have pushed the leadership to include at least a full year of defense funding—with the big boost sought by the Trump administration—alongside a temporary extension for domestic agencies. “I don’t like it,” Representative Mark Walker of North Carolina, the chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee, told me on Wednesday. “It’s bad politics.” He said the leadership appeared to be short of the Republican votes needed to pass the bill without help from Democrats. Earlier in the day, Representative Mark Meadows of North Carolina, the chairman of the more confrontational House Freedom Caucus, told HuffPost that there was enough opposition just in his group to sink the bill. And it was Walker who on Tuesday compared the proposal to a scatological delicacy, according to The Hill. Asked if Republicans would have enough votes on their own, Ryan said party leaders hadn’t whipped their members yet. “I think cool heads hopefully will prevail on this thing,” he told reporters.