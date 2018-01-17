Nothing like a good old-fashioned Donald Trump tabloid scandal. And if that’s not 1990s enough for you, this time it’s a presidential sex scandal, too. The celebrity gossip magazine In Touch Weekly says it’s planning to run an extensive interview, conducted in 2011, with an adult-film star who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Trump’s lawyer paid the woman $130,000 to keep quiet about it. (The White House said “these are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”) Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, says she had “textbook generic” sex with Trump—an assessment that evokes an earlier chapter in the Trump-tabloid-scandal genre. In February 1990, Trump’s affair with the actress Marla Maples set off some kind of mass tabloid fever dream. Trump was still married to his first wife, Ivana. The New York Post famously bannered its cover one day with a quote, attributed to Maples, that her liaison with Trump was the “BEST SEX I’VE EVER HAD.” (“It’s just an absolute, total lie that I said it,” Maples later told the news anchor Diane Sawyer.)

The media frenzy was, Newsweek reported, “a kind of Gresham’s law of escalating sleaze.” There were the reports about Maples from her hometown in Georgia—Dalton, the Carpet Capital of the World—from those who remembered her as a nice girl; there were vivid and differing accounts of a dramatic confrontation between Marla and Ivana in Aspen; and there was Donald, describing just how major his own divorce was: “It’s bigger than Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton,” People magazine quoted him as having said at the time. Trump apparently wallowed in it. “Publicity is his cocaine,” Newsweek said. The first big exclusive about Trump’s marital woes—“Love on the Rocks” was the headline, screaming from the front page of The New York Daily News on February 11, 1990—Trump recalled that it had coincided with the day Nelson Mandela was released from prison, signaling the end of Apartheid in South Africa. Mandela is “probably calling up, ‘Who is this guy? He blew me off the front page,’” Trump quipped. The Trump affair and subsequent divorce kicked off what Vanity Fair’s David Kamp would eventually declare “the tabloid decade,” a shorthand for the infotainment era ushered in by a formidable triumvirate: the tabloids, and 24-7 cable television, and the still-fledgling internet. The bookend on the decade—which was also the end of the millennium, and carried with it a very specific kind of faux-apocalyptic glee—was the Bill Clinton sex scandal. It was also the moment when the New Yorker writer Calvin Trillin was trying to make “Sabbath Gasbags” happen, a reference to—and rejection of—the Washington punditry on Sunday morning cable television.