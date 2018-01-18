Updated on January 18 at 10:02 p.m. ET The House on Thursday evening narrowly passed a bill that would keep the federal government open for nearly another month amid an impasse over immigration. But the proposal may be doomed in the Senate, where Democrats and a small contingent of Republicans could block the bill and send the government into a shutdown beginning at midnight Friday. After an anxious day of arm-twisting and negotiations, Republican leaders were able to persuade enough of their members to go along with a stopgap bill many in the party plainly despised. Rather than fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year, it merely kicks the budget debate forward another month. In a largely futile bid for Democratic support, the bill reauthorizes the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years. But it lacks several other Democratic priorities, most notably a permanent legal status for young immigrants who face the threat of deportation once President Trump ends the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in early March. A group of Democrats voted for the measure, known as a continuing resolution, only after it was clear that Republicans were going to be able to pass it on their own. The bill passed, 230-197, with 11 Republicans voting against it and six Democrats voting for it.

The bigger drama for much of the day was whether a collection of defense hawks, along with conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus, would band together to sink the bill on the Republican side. Complicating the leadership’s effort was Trump himself, who tweeted in the morning his opposition to including a long-term extension of CHIP in a short-term spending bill. The White House was later forced to clarify that the president supported passage of the bill to avert a shutdown. Related Story How Trump Will Try to Minimize a Government Shutdown Representative Mark Meadows of North Carolina, the Freedom Caucus chairman, told reporters that Speaker Paul Ryan and his team lacked the votes to pass the bill and that his group was demanding concessions from the leadership. But GOP leaders said otherwise. “We’ll have the Republican votes to pass it,” Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina told reporters midway through the afternoon. He said the party whip, Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, had been calling GOP lawmakers from the hospital, where he is recovering from another surgery after being shot and seriously wounded at a congressional baseball practice last year. When a member gets a call from a hospital bed, McHenry said, “it kinda works.” Yet all of the whipping by the House leadership had little effect on the Senate. During a tense floor debate late in the evening, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer pushed for an immediate vote on the House bill. “We all know it will be defeated,” he said. Democrats said they had secured enough support among their 49 members to block the bill from receiving the necessary 60 votes to defeat a filibuster. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to hold the key vote until Friday, apparently hoping that a night’s sleep and the impending deadline would cause enough Democrats—and a few of his own resisting members—to relent.