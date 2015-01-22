Representative John Lewis, the Georgia Democrat who was one of the key leaders of the civil-rights movement before his election to Congress, announced Friday that he would skip President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address, to be delivered by the president on January 30. “We cannot let someone go around insulting our brothers and sisters from another part of the world,” Lewis told me. “If they're from Africa or from the Middle East or Mexico, they're still our brothers and sisters.” Lewis has been a thorn in Trump’s side since the real-estate mogul’s campaign began, and Trump’s reactions to Lewis’s criticisms have often marred civil-rights celebrations. Last year, again on the eve of the King holiday, Lewis told NBC’s Meet the Press that he did not see Trump as a “legitimate president,” and planned to skip the inauguration, an announcement that led to backlash from the president. The then-president-elect launched into a Twitter tirade against the congressman, saying his district—which covers King’s home—was in “horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested).” Using rhetoric about African American communities that mirrors his insults to people of color abroad, Trump also told Lewis to focus on “the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S.”

In December 2017, Lewis also skipped the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum because Trump attended and spoke. Trump’s appearance was met with boycotts and protests as well. Lewis sees his continued choice to boycott Trump as a way to avoid those regular debacles and making a statement. “I think it's important that when you see something that is not right, not fair, or not just, you have a moral obligation to say something to do something,” Lewis told me. “When I made the decision to stay away from the inauguration last year, almost 70 of my colleagues stayed away. I think people have to find ways to send a message.” Lewis is one of a number of civil-rights leaders criticizing the president this weekend, in the wake of explosive reports about language he used during a meeting about immigration reform. Several outlets, confirmed by senators from both sides of the aisle, attest that in a Thursday meeting on immigration reform, Trump questioned why America needed more immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and some African nations, referring to them as “shithole” countries. “Why do we need more Haitians, take them out,” he reportedly said. At the same time, the president also said that Norwegian immigrants should be prioritized. Trump now disputes that he ever said the words in question, merely characterizing his speech as “tough.” Trump’s remarks, as reported, echoed some of the most virulently white-supremacist immigration laws in American history. In the shadow of that outburst, the president appeared at the annual ceremony proclaiming a holiday honoring the civil-rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.