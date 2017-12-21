President Trump singled out two FBI officials by name Saturday afternoon, as Republicans have intensified their efforts to discredit the special counsel investigation into links between the Trump campaign and what intelligence agencies have said was a Russian effort to sway the 2016 election to Trump.

“Wow, ‘FBI lawyer James Baker reassigned,’ according to @FoxNews.” Trump tweeted. “How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?”

Trump added, “FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!”

Baker, a longtime FBI attorney was reportedly reassigned after Republican criticism that the FBI had been politicized against Trump.

McCabe is said to be among the FBI officials whom former FBI Director James Comey told about Trump’s efforts to shut down the investigation into Trump’s former national-security adviser Michael Flynn. McCabe’s wife, who ran for office in Virginia, received funds for her campaign from a political action committee led by Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor and Bill Clinton campaign co-chair. The FBI has said that McCabe wasn’t promoted to FBI deputy director until after his wife’s 2015 campaign, and so would not have been overseeing the Clinton investigation at the time. There’s no evidence that Trump’s former campaign rival Hillary Clinton knew about or directed those funds, or that they were meant to influence the investigation into Clinton’s email server.