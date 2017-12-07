Usually when a politician is shopping around for surrogates, this isn’t what he means. But Representative Trent Franks wasn’t looking for people to speak on his behalf on the stump or on TV: The Arizona Republican was looking for a woman to bear his child, and he was searching within the ranks of his staff, asking two aides about the possibility. Related Story The Republican Party Slinks Back to Roy Moore Franks announced Thursday evening that he would leave Congress at the end of January, almost a year short of completing his current term in the House. Franks is the third member of Congress to announce a premature exit this week alone, and his is easily one of the weirder cases to emerge from the wave of sexual assault and misconduct allegations sweeping the political world. In his resignation statement, Franks insisted he had “absolutely never physically intimidated, coerced, or had, or attempted to have, any sexual contact with any member of my congressional staff.” But Franks said that he and his wife have long struggled with infertility, and had several miscarriages. They also attempted adoptions, only to have birth mothers change their mind, he said. They successfully had twins with one surrogate, but another attempt ended in miscarriage, Franks said, and his children had said they wanted siblings.

So far, so good, and very sympathetic. But thinks quickly went askew: Franks acknowledged approaching two staffers and inquiring about whether they would be willing to serve as surrogates. The women felt uncomfortable, and Franks said he learned this week that the House Ethics Committee was investigating him. Strange and even plainly unreasonable requests from bosses are not unheard of for congressional staffers, yet being asked to literally bear a member’s child is perhaps novel. The congressman blamed this misstep on losing perspective. “Due to my familiarity and experience with the process of surrogacy, I clearly became insensitive as to how the discussion of such an intensely personal topic might affect others,” he said. Franks, who represents suburban Phoenix, has long been known as a culture warrior, especially on reproductive issues. In 2013, he drew heat for dismissing rape and incest exceptions in abortion laws, saying the rate of conception from rape was low. He has also repeatedly tried to impose a ban on abortions after 20 weeks in the District of Columbia, infuriating Washingtonians. In 2011, Franks suddenly decided not to run for U.S. Senate, citing family reasons, the day before an expected announcement of his candidacy. Franks was an early and stalwart supporter of Donald Trump, and his district is reliably Republican. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will be responsible for calling a special election to replace him.

In his statement, Franks acknowledged the wave of sexual-harassment allegations. “We are in an unusual moment in history—there is collective focus on a very important problem of justice and sexual impropriety. It is so important that we get this right for everyone, especially for victims,” he wrote. “But in the midst of this current cultural and media climate, I am deeply convinced I would be unable to complete a fair House Ethics investigation before distorted and sensationalized versions of this story would put me, my family, my staff, and my noble colleagues in the House of Representatives through hyperbolized public excoriation.” Franks is certainly right that the climate in Congress has changed—perhaps just on Thursday. One might consider it the Franken effect, after Senator Al, the Minnesota Democrat who announced his resignation Thursday morning. Franken was the subject of a series of complaints by women who said Franken had variously groped them or kissed them against their will. He admitted fault in some cases, disputed women’s recollections in others, and in one flatly denied claims. The alleged actions were both unacceptable and also less serious than allegations against some other members, such as Representative Blake Farenthold, a Republican, and Representative John Conyers, a Democrat. Until earlier this week, it appeared that Franken might manage to survive by acting contrite and agreeing to a Senate Ethics Committee investigation. But over the last few days, additional allegations and a successful Democratic effort to force Conyers to retire seemed to shift the ground. By Wednesday, it was clear that there was enough pressure inside the Democratic caucus to force Franken to step down.