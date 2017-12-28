Looking back at the year’s news through Sage Stossel’s editorial cartoons

There has been no shortage of political news in 2017, which has meant plenty of inspiration for artists and particularly political cartoonists this year. And for Sage Stossel, whose editorial-cartoon column Sage, Ink appears regularly on our Instagram page, Trump continues to be a muse of sorts. “My cartoons have always been topical, but in the past they were often more whimsical than pointed,” said Stossel. A couple extended projects and a newborn drew her away from the craft for a while, but when Stossel got back to it in the summer of 2015, Trump had just declared his candidacy. “His behavior was so far outside the bounds of anything I’d seen when I was cartooning before, that I found myself feeling differently about what I wanted to accomplish—less drawn to light takes on side topics, and more drawn to trying to address the outrageousness.” In 2017, Stossel sent us cartoons addressing the healthcare debate, net neutrality, and Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While inspiration doesn’t always flow as fast as the news does, Stossel stays on top of current events by reading the news.