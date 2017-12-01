This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Today in 5 Lines Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national-security adviser, pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials, and is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. The Washington Post reports that Flynn was acting in consultation with other senior Trump officials, including Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate has secured the 50 votes it needs to pass its tax bill, which they will officially vote on tonight. Representative Blake Farenthold reportedly used $84,000 in taxpayer money to settle a sexual-harassment claim in 2014. And Trump is preparing to announce that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Today on The Atlantic ‘ A Duty to Uphold Justice’: Top Democrats reacted to the news that Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI officials, warning against White House interference in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. (Clare Foran)

Rexit: Rex Tillerson was a “disaster” for the State Department, argues Eliot A. Cohen, and whoever replaces him will have to clean up the mess he’s made.

Obamacare on the Ropes: The Republican tax plan will put significant strain on the Affordable Care Act—and the country’s overall health-care landscape. ( Vann R. Newkirk II)

Waiting for Flynn: Elaine Godfrey describes the scene outside the federal courthouse where Michael Flynn was pleading guilty. “I’ve been telling myself if I have the chance to chant ‘Lock him up’ at Mike Flynn, I will take that chance,” one protester said.

Radio Atlantic: What lessons have we learned from the 2008 financial crisis? And which are we doomed to repeat? In the latest episode of Radio Atlantic, Annie Lowrey and Alana Semuels join our hosts to look at what’s happened in the decade since the Great Recession. Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

