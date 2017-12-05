This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Today in 5 Lines Arizona Representative Trent Franks moved up his resignation and left office on Friday, immediately before reports emerged that female staffers felt he had propositioned them when he brought up the possibility of them carrying his children as surrogate mothers. Before heading to Pensacola, Florida, where he will hold a campaign rally tonight, President Trump again tweeted in support of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who is accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls. Dina Powell, Trump’s deputy national-security adviser, will leave the administration early next year. Trump signed a spending bill that will keep the federal government running through December 22. The U.S. economy added 228,000 jobs in November, and the unemployment remained the same, at 4.1 percent. Today on The Atlantic ‘What’s College Good For?’: Students don’t seem to retain much from their college educations; nor is everything they learn useful. Bryan Caplan makes the case against college for everyone.

What If Trump Has Alzheimer’s?: Americans probably wouldn’t know, because the president isn’t required to take neurological exams—let alone share the results with the public. (Olga Khazan)

The Death of Daniel Shaver: President Trump and many other elected Republicans don’t believe that police in America have a killing problem. A graphic new video adds to the evidence that are completely wrong, argues Conor Friedersdorf.

Radio Atlantic: How did Mike Pence reconcile his deeply held Christian values with his defense of Donald Trump after the revelation of the Access Hollywood recording? Would he support Trump if the presidency were within his own reach? And what do his decisions illuminate about evangelical Christians' attachment to the president? In this episode of Radio Atlantic, McKay Coppins shares what he's learned about Pence from reporting on his stints as governor, radio host, and frat snitch. Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Snapshot What We’re Reading Surro-Gate: Politico reports that when Arizona Representative Trent Franks approached two female staffers about acting as a surrogate, “it was not clear to the women whether he was asking about impregnating the women through sexual intercourse or in vitro fertilization.” (Rachael Bade and Jake Sherman) ‘Politically Homeless’: The path that led Republicans to Roy Moore began long ago, writes David Brooks: “Starting with Sarah Palin and the spread of Fox News, the G.O.P. traded an ethos of excellence for an ethos of hucksterism.” (The New York Times) Maternal Mortality: In the United States, black mothers are 300 percent more likely to die from pregnancy or childbirth-related causes. NPR investigates why. (Nina Martin and Renee Montagne) It’s Kirsten Gillibrand’s Moment: Long before the recent wave of sexual-misconduct allegations against powerful men, Gillibrand had made a name for herself as the Senate’s leading voice on sexual violence and gender discrimination. (David Freedlander, Politico) ‘Inside the Bubble’: Jane Coaston explains how conservative media has created an alternate reality that makes it easy for many Republicans to support a candidate like Roy Moore. (Vox)