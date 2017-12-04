In the days after Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore was accused of sexual abusing underage girls, several leading Republicans called on him to leave the race, including Speaker Paul Ryan, who said the Republican “should step aside.”

Now, President Trump has his own message for Moore: “Go get ‘em, Roy!”

That’s according to the Moore campaign, which said Trump called Moore Monday morning to officially offer his endorsement, roughly a week before the state’s special election to replace the seat vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “I am honored to receive the support and endorsement of President Donald Trump,” Moore said in a statement. “President Trump knows that the future of his conservative agenda in Congress hinges on this election.” Principal Deputy White House Secretary Raj Shah confirmed the conversation, saying the two men “discussed the state of the Alabama Senate race and the president endorsed Judge Moore’s campaign.”

The endorsement comes after nearly a full month of turmoil. In early November, several women alleged that Moore had pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s; two women say that Moore assaulted them. Moore has so far acknowledged that he pursued teenagers, but has denied the assault allegations and maintains that none of the girls were younger than the legal age of consent.