The year in politics, as told by the subject lines from The Atlantic’s Politics & Policy Daily.

Every December, The Atlantic looks back on the previous year—to highlight not just the big moments, but the progression of big ideas. Below, the third of four installments from our coverage of politics looks at the first year of the Trump administration, retold through subject lines. The first year of Donald Trump's presidency has been an eventful one. The Russia investigation went wider and deeper. Prominent Republicans decided not to run for reelection. America got a new Supreme Court justice, and lost an FBI director. Democrats won a set of surprising victories. Republican-sponsored legislation died and then was resurrected, passed and repassed. And all the while, the president tweeted. We've chronicled all of these twists and turns in the Politics & Policy Daily newsletter and sent them straight to your inbox, every weekday afternoon, topped with a subject line to make you chuckle—or perhaps, roll your eyes. Take a look back on 2017 with some of our favorites.