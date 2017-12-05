Democratic Representative John Conyers of Michigan said on Tuesday that he is “retiring today,” an announcement that follows allegations by former aides that he sexually harassed them and calls for his resignation from top Democrats in Congress. “I am in the process of putting my retirement plans together,” Conyers said on the Mildred Gaddis show, a Detroit radio program, endorsing his son, John Conyers III, to replace him. On Tuesday, Conyers said, in response to a question about the allegations against him, that “whatever they are, they are not accurate.” Asked if the congressman is retiring today or whether he plans to serve out the end of his term before retiring, a Conyers spokesperson replied, “He is retiring, not resigning.” An attorney for the congressman had previously said that his health would be a determining factor in the congressman's decision over his future plans. In November, BuzzFeed published an explosive report detailing a complaint from a former Conyers staffer. The report stated that in 2015 the congressman settled a complaint “with a former employee who alleged she was fired because she would not ‘succumb to [his] sexual advances.’” Conyers denied the allegations, but confirmed the existence of the settlement.

Since then, other women have come forward with allegations of misconduct against the congressman. Deanna Maher, a former staffer, alleged that Conyers took off his clothes while the two of them were in a hotel room in 1997, and claimed that the congressman made unwanted sexual advances toward her on other occasions. Melanie Sloan, a lawyer who worked for Conyers on the Hill in the 1990s, alleged verbal abuse from the congressman. In an interview on NBC’s “Today” show, Marion Brown, a former staffer, accused Conyers of sexual harassment, saying that he had invited her “to hotels with the guise of discussing business and propositioning for sex.” Conyers, through a lawyer, has continued to deny the allegations and any impropriety. In the midst of a tense national debate over sexual harassment, Washington is facing its own upheaval. The news of Conyers’ retirement comes as Capitol Hill grapples with a wave of sexual-misconduct allegations against members of Congress. Senator Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, has been accused of groping multiple women and now faces a Senate Ethics inquiry. Franken has issued apologies, but said that he does not recall inappropriately touching women who have come forward. On Monday, President Trump, who has denied multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced during his presidential campaign, endorsed Roy Moore in an Alabama Senate special election on Monday. Moore faces accusations of sexual impropriety toward teenage girls, allegations that the Republican Senate candidate denies.