Daniel Shaver was unarmed and begging for his life. This week, a jury found the police officer who killed him not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

Last week, in “A Police Killing Without a Hint of Racism,” I wrote about Daniel Shaver, an unarmed man killed in a hotel hallway while begging for his life. At the time, the man who shot him, former Officer Philip Brailsford, was on trial for second-degree murder, and body-cam footage of the killing had yet to be released. Now, that chilling, deeply disturbing video is available. The relevant portion begins at the 12 minute 50 second mark. Be forewarned: An innocent human is killed.

It is difficult to watch. But this is the footage that jurors reviewed in the case, and if the public wants to diminish the likelihood of shootings like this one, ordinary citizens will need to grapple with what it depicts. The video was released because a verdict was reached by jurors in Maricopa County, Arizona, the same jurisdiction where Joe Arpaio was sheriff for 24 years. The jury found the Mesa, Arizona, police officer not guilty of second-degree murder. “Jurors deliberated for less than six hours over two days, finishing Thursday afternoon,” the Arizona Republic reported. “The eight-member jury also found Brailsford not guilty of the lesser charge of reckless manslaughter.” Readers can now watch the video for themselves and judge whether they want to keep living in a country where police who behave in the manner shown face no criminal punishment. Beyond the age of mass incarceration

Read more There are consequences to America’s unique attitude toward police killings. In 2016, at least 50 people were shot and killed by police in Arizona, a state with population of 6.9 million. Over a similar 12-month period in England, population 53 million, just six people were killed by police. (During the prior 12-month period, police shot and killed three people in England.) The total number of police killings in England since 1990 is about the same as the number of people killed by Arizona police last year alone. The same year that Arizona police killed 50 people in population of 7 million, police in Germany, where the population is 82 million, killed about 13 people.