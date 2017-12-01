Former National-Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s plea deal in the Russia investigation raises new questions about whether the president sought to obstruct justice when he fired former FBI Director James Comey. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy,” President Trump told Comey in February, according to a contemporaneous memo written by Comey. Related Story If Flynn Is Small Fry, Who’s the Bigger Fish in Mueller’s Net? Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI about his communications with former Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak. Flynn had requested of Kislyak that the Russian government not retaliate against the United States for sanctions the Obama administration had imposed; the penalties were in response to Russian interference in the 2016 election aimed at helping Trump’s candidacy. The special counsel’s office released a document Friday, signed by Flynn’s attorneys, indicating the former Trump official agreed to give his full cooperation in the investigation, which has already implicated several former aides to his onetime boss. “When they get a deal, that means they’re fully agreeing to cooperate and provide information on a bigger crime by a bigger target of the investigation,” said Ali Soufan, a former FBI special agent who now runs the Soufan Group security firm.

Trump fired Comey in May, and has said publicly that he was considering the Russia investigation when he did so; that fueled allegations of obstruction of justice. A week after Comey’s firing, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel, granting him a broad mandate to investigate crimes related to Russian interference, including potential obstruction. “If it turns out that General Flynn has information implicating Mr. Trump in a crime, there’s now a much stronger inference that Mr. Trump was obstructing justice if he asked Comey to let the investigation of General Flynn go,” said Bruce Green, a law professor at Fordham University and a former associate special counsel in the Iran-Contra affair. According to the statement of the offense Mueller issued, Flynn informed a senior member of the Trump transition team on December 29, 2016, that Kislyak had contacted him. During that conversation, they discussed that senior members of the transition team did not want Russia “to escalate the situation” with regard to sanctions. On January 24, four days after Trump took office, Flynn attempted to mislead federal investigators looking into the matter. Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified to Congress that she warned the White House that Flynn had been compromised by those conversations on January 26, four days before she was fired for ordering Justice Department officials not to defend Trump’s newly issued travel ban. Flynn was not fired until February 13, after his conversations with Kislyak were reported in the press.

“Many points that might form the basis of an obstruction case flow through Flynn,” said Clinton Watts, a former FBI special agent who is currently a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. “President Obama warned Trump about Flynn before he took office. Yates contacted the White House about Flynn and was fired shortly after. Trump pressured Comey about Flynn and then later fired him.” The revelation that Flynn discussed his conversations with Kislyak with a senior member of the transition team raises a number of questions about what Trump and his advisers knew. Vice President Mike Pence led the transition team, but he told CNN earlier this year that Flynn and Kislyak “did not discuss anything having to do with the United States’ decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia.” The information in Flynn’s plea deal suggests that either Pence was kept out of the loop, or he misled the public about the extent of his knowledge. But Flynn’s plea could be even more perilous for another, even closer presidential adviser: Jared Kushner, who is also the president’s son-in-law. According to The Daily Beast, Kushner “best fits the description” of the senior transition official with whom Flynn discussed his outreach to Kislyak. NBC News reported Friday afternoon that Kushner is indeed the senior transition official named in the document. If it was Kushner, his own statements to investigators will be closely scrutinized.