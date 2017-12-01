Updated on December 1 at 11:09 a.m. Whatever is on President Trump’s Christmas list, it didn’t include Friday’s news: Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged former National-Security Adviser Michael Flynn with making false statements to the FBI about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Worse, Flynn pleaded guilty Friday morning at federal court in Washington. It’s an ironic turn for a man who first reached widespread national attention leading chants of “Lock her up!” about Hillary Clinton at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Related Story Why the White House Dreads a Flynn Indictment And it is monumental news in the special counsel’s investigation, dwarfing even the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. First, and most bluntly, it’s notable because the former national-security adviser, the closest adviser to the president on the most sensitive issues of defense and national safety, is pleading guilty to a felony committed while he served as national-security adviser. Second, the move puts Mueller’s investigation inside the White House. As I wrote last month, a Flynn indictment filled the Trump team with particular dread, and for good reason. Before the Flynn charge, Mueller had charged two former campaign staffers with crimes committed outside of the campaign, and a low-level campaign staffer had pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about his contacts with Russians during the campaign.

Flynn, in contrast, was a top adviser to the president in the White House before he was fired in mid-February, for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Kislyak. That made his tenure as national-security adviser historically brief. So far, the special counsel has released little information about the charges, but the two-page document indicates that Flynn’s conversations with Kislyak concerned presidential policy. According to the special counsel, Flynn spoke to Kislyak asking him to refrain from responding to new sanctions imposed in the waning days of the Obama administration, and that Flynn asked Kislyak to delay or defeat a UN Security Council vote; he then lied about those conversations with the FBI. That doesn’t prove that Trump or other top aides were aware of or ordered Flynn’s intercession, but the fact that Flynn was operating on behalf of the incoming government represents the first concrete case of Trump’s presidential staff, rather than his campaign team, covering up contacts with Russia. Third, the plea appears to corroborate reports that Flynn was working toward a deal in which he would plead guilty in exchange for cooperating with the government. That’s also bad news for the Trump administration, because it indicates that Flynn knows something of value to the special counsel’s investigation. Mueller’s choice of lieutenants has suggested he is seeking to flip key witnesses in order to learn essential information, but so far that had only yielded George Papadopoulos, a previously little-known campaign aide. Flynn is a far larger catch. In fact, one might expect the national-security adviser to be near the top of the food chain, since he reports directly to the president. If Flynn is small fry, how many bigger fish are there, and who?

Fourth, it’s notable that the charge against Flynn is lying to the FBI. That’s because it has been more or less known since February that he did so. On February 16, three days after Flynn’s forced resignation, The Washington Post reported both that Flynn had denied speaking with Kislyak about the sanctions in a conversation with FBI agents, and that intelligence intercepts indicated he was lying. The FBI interview took place on January 24; on January 26, then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates spoke to White House Counsel Don McGahn, and in testimony in May she implied that she had informed McGahn that Flynn lied to FBI agents. The investigation into Flynn’s alleged lying to FBI agents long-predates Mueller’s appointment as special counsel in May. In other words, Mueller charged Flynn with a crime that everyone knew he committed, and has known he committed for months. His quick plea, and the skeletal charging document, point to any number of other potential crimes, whether publicly discussed or not. Certainly, there’s a range of questionable conduct for Mueller to investigate. Like Manafort, Flynn retroactively filed under the Foreign Agent Registration Act for lobbying, in Flynn’s case for work on behalf of Turkey that occurred during the campaign and ended (per Flynn) only with Flynn’s November 2016 appointment as national-security adviser. Some observers had speculated that Mueller might charge Flynn for failing to register under FARA, as he charged Manafort.

That’s not all. According to reports and an account from former CIA Director James Woolsey, Flynn discussed a plot to kidnap Fethullah Gulen, the Turkish cleric living in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, whom the Turkish government accuses of fomenting a failed 2016 coup, and bundle him off to Turkey. Flynn also reportedly pushed a business plan on which he’d been a paid consultant after he entered the White House, a potential misuse of his office. Flynn could also be in trouble for things he did before he was appointed national-security adviser. After leaving the military, Flynn was paid for trips overseas, including one to Russia for a fete celebrating RT, the Kremlin-backed news and propaganda outlet; at dinner, Flynn was seated with President Vladimir Putin. As former top brass, Flynn should have sought Pentagon permission before taking those trips; he also should have disclosed them when applying to renew his security clearance in 2016. Members of Congress allege that Flynn did neither. These are only the incidents which have been publicly reported. Mueller may or may not know of other possible misdeeds. The obvious question any time someone is caught lying to the FBI is, How could they have been so stupid? This is especially true in the case of Flynn, the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency. As a decorated and accomplished intelligence officer, he should have known that conversations with the Russian ambassador might be surveilled, producing irrefutable evidence that he was lying. His decision to lie about such a black-and-white matter raises questions about whether he might have hoped to cover something up.