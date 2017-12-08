The Trump administration is spending tax dollars and risking American lives on an open-ended mission that hasn’t been defined or approved.

The vote that Congress took before the United States invaded Iraq proved very important in American democracy. Barack Obama was able to beat Hillary Clinton in the 2008 primaries in large part because she had supported the Iraq War. And Donald Trump triumphed over the establishments of both the Republican and Democratic parties partly by pointing to their support for the catastrophe and exploiting the fact that he was never forced, as a reality-TV star, to go on record. Put another way, the life-and-death judgments of legislators had consequences, as the Framers intended when they vested Congress, not the president, with the power to declare war. In contrast, there was no congressional vote or pick-a-side public debate about attacking Syria with missiles or sending American troops to fight there. Yet last April, President Trump fired 59 tomahawk missiles at regime targets in Syria. And today, roughly 2,000 American troops are fighting ISIS in the country.

That figure, released this week by the Pentagon, is four times higher than what the Obama administration misleadingly claimed. And it excludes troops assigned to classified missions, special-operations forces, and aircrews flying from outside Iraq and Syria. What’s more, the American presence is open-ended. “The U.S. military plans to stay in Syria as long as necessary to ensure the Islamic State group does not return,” a Pentagon spokesperson told Agence France Presse. “We are going to maintain our commitment on the ground as long as we need to, to support our partners and prevent the return of terrorist groups.” Daniel Larison argues that Trump’s approach invites never-ending war: If “supporting partners” and “preventing” terrorist groups from returning are the reasons for keeping U.S. forces in Syria, there will never be a time when those forces won’t be “needed.” There will always be some group that the U.S. can identify as a “partner” that we must not “abandon,” and there will always be the possibility that a terrorist group could enter Syria at some point in the future. Thanks to the Trump administration’s policy, the U.S. is going to be policing some part of Syria with no end in sight. It is mission creep of the mindless sort, and sooner or later it is going to cost the lives of Americans. Others worry that an open-ended U.S. presence risks needless conflict with Russia. If the Trump administration adhered to the Constitution, Congress would have had to vote on whether or not to allow missile strikes against the regime—it declined to grant President Obama such permission when he sought it in 2013—and whether U.S. troops will stay in Syria indefinitely. If only for self-preservation, more elected officials would study the conflict, consider warnings like the ones above, and render an informed judgment about what to do.