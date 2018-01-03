Every December, The Atlantic looks back on the previous year—to highlight not just the big moments, but the progression of big ideas. Below, the second of four installments on our political coverage looks at the resurgence of white nationalism in 2017. Shortly after Donald Trump was elected, white nationalists gathered in Washington, D.C. for an annual conference, where The Atlantic captured the audience offering cheers and enthusiastic Nazi salutes. At the helm was Richard Spencer, the leader of the “alt-right,” a term he popularized. “Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!” they exclaimed. Spencer would go on to set up a “hub” for the alt-right movement in the Washington area. But fractures within the the movement were emerging at the Deploraball, an event held in January, where figures of the alt-right celebrated Trump’s victory. Steve Bannon, the former chairman of Breitbart News who once described the site as “the platform for the alt-right,” served as Trump’s chief strategist in the White House. Over the course of the year, the resurgence of white nationalism would play out on the national stage.

In the aftermath, some rally goers were identified and fired from their jobs. Gillian B. White explored the ethics of getting people fired for attending racist rallies, pointing out that many matters of public opinion play out in the business world. And Alexis C. Madrigal warned that targeting the individuals could further radicalize them. But even as the nation was still absorbing what it had just witnessed, the Confederate monument debate raged on. The Debate Over Confederate Monuments After Charlottesville, calls to remove Confederate statues grew. Memorably, in Durham, North Carolina, protestors pulled one down themselves. Baltimore also took down its monuments. Yoni Appelbaum wrote that the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville accelerated the collapse of the statues they sought to defend. And Vann R. Newkirk II reflected on the moment, comparing it to his own childhood in North Carolina, where Confederate statues were “as immovable and immutable as the hills and the lakes.” In some states, lawmakers stood in the way of local officials that wanted to take down monuments, a move Memphis, Tennessee, recently maneuvered around. Adam Serwer provided an in-depth description of the man at the center of the debate: Robert E. Lee. The retelling of the Civil War became a recurring theme on the right. In a one-on-one interview in October, Chief of Staff John Kelly revealed he shared many of the same beliefs as Trump about the Civil War. Serwer argued that Kelly missed an essential point about the Civil War. In an attempt to chronicle the enduring debate over rebel flags and monuments, Lena Felton and I compiled highlights from The Atlantic’s coverage on “how these symbols are perceived, and whether Americans should still preserve them.”