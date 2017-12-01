A group of senators held up a procedural vote for more than an hour Thursday after a new report found the legislation would spike the debt, throwing its final passage into doubt.

The Senate tax bill is moving closer to a climactic final passage, but it faced an unexpected threat on Thursday after a new analysis found that it would increase the debt far more than party leaders had claimed. Republican leaders were scrambling to rewrite portions of the far-reaching bill overnight on Thursday to win over deficit hawks and lock down the 50 GOP votes they’ll need to push it over the line. By Friday morning, they had secured the support of two holdouts, Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Steve Daines of Montana, who were demanding more favorable treatment of so-called “pass through” companies whose owners file their taxes as individuals. But Republicans still had a few more senators to secure ahead of a final vote expected later on Friday. “We’re confident of the 50 and we’d like to build on that,” Senator John Cornyn told reporters on Friday, according to Bloomberg. While Republicans can pass the tax bill with just 50 votes and the tie-breaking assent of Vice President Mike Pence. But it would leave them with no margin for error as they head into negotiations on a final bill with the House, which would still have to pass both chambers.

A day earlier, a group of GOP senators led by Bob Corker of Tennessee refused for more than a hour to vote down a Democratic bid to defeat the $1.4 trillion tax cut. After huddling and trading proposals with colleagues on the Senate floor, the lawmakers each voted with their fellow Republicans to allow the measure to advance. However, Corker’s support for the chamber’s final legislation, which will soon go up for a vote, is still in doubt: The Senate parliamentarian ruled that his proposal for a tax-hike “trigger” would not comply with the chamber’s strict rules for passing bills with only a simple-majority vote. Corker and Senator John Cornyn of Texas, the second-ranking Republican, said the party would now consider automatically rolling back some of the plan’s tax cuts to secure its eventual approval. Related Story A Conservative Uprising Confronts GOP Deficit Hawks Republicans had hoped to pass the bill late Thursday night, but they delayed further votes until Friday as leaders searched for hundreds of billions of dollars in additional revenue to secure the support of deficit hawks like Corker and Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona. Passage of the Senate bill would set up negotiations with the House on a reconciled package that President Trump could sign into law. That the party was still rewriting the bill at this late stage underscored the chaotic process Republicans have undertaken, which Democrats have denounced as rushed and irresponsible. Whether scaling back the tax cuts will threaten the Senate bill remains unclear, but it is sure to upset House conservatives who have watched the Senate negotiations with alarm. Earlier on Thursday, several said they opposed the trigger, a measure that could cause taxes to go back up if the economy doesn’t grow as fast as congressional Republicans say it will. Conservative activists have also mobilized against the idea, arguing it would undermine the tax cuts and deter business investment.