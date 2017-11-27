At the end of last month, President Trump declared that in November, the U.S. would honor Native American heritage. “This month, I encourage all of our citizens to learn about the rich history and culture of the Native American people,” he wrote. On Monday, he stood in front of a portrait of President Andrew Jackson to thank World War II Navajo code talkers, using the opportunity to mock a senator who claimed Cherokee descent, by using a Powhatan name. Related Story Is Elizabeth Warren Native American or What? “I just want to thank you because you’re very, very special people,” Trump said, after a characteristically vague and nearly meaningless description of the role played by the men, who during World War II served in the Marines, using native languages as a code that the Japanese couldn’t break. Then he added: “You were here long before any of us were here, although we have a representative in Congress who, they say, was here a long time ago. They call her ‘Pocahontas.’” That is, of course, Trump’s favorite nickname for Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who described herself as part Cherokee earlier in her career. Trump’s comment was astonishing. During an event honoring a specific group of Native American veterans of the Second World War, Trump suddenly veered into congratulating the men as exemplars of the all Native American peoples since time immemorial. He did so while standing in front of a portrait of Jackson, infamous for driving Native Americans out of the southeastern United States. And he used the ceremony to snipe at a political rival, delivering a personal insult while using an offensive nickname.

Native American groups have long criticized Trump for calling the senator Pocahontas. While he means to belittle Warren, they feel that it is also belittling to them. The nickname insults the original Pocahontas, a tragic figure who was kidnapped and taken to England, where she died; it conflates Pocahontas’s Powhatan heritage with other groups; and it is frequently used to mock Native Americans. The president continues to use the nickname at this point not because he is ignorant of the offense he is causing but because he seeks to cause offense. According to a pool reporter, Trump’s comment was met with silence in the room. The men did not object, but they were hardly in a position to do so: They are veterans being honored by the commander in chief, and given that they are also seeking support for a code-talker museum, they have little incentive to criticize him. (Trump loves using captive audiences who can’t object to his offensive comments.) Although the point of this particular insult may not be to offend Native Americans, it’s no surprise that Trump is indifferent to their complaints. The president has a long history of offensive comments about Native Americans. His October 31 statement about Native American Heritage Month is extremely fraught. “Beginning with the Pilgrims’ arrival at Plymouth Colony and continuing until the present day, Native American’s [sic] contributions are woven deeply into our Nation’s rich tapestry,” Trump wrote, a statement that makes no historical sense.