The first anniversary of his election found the president not at a raucous rally—but halfway around the world, tightly scheduled, and scarcely tweeting.

The moment had all the makings of an epic presidential meltdown. It was the eve of Donald Trump’s election anniversary, and Republicans were getting pummeled in races across Virginia, New Jersey, and New York. Pundits on TV and Twitter were blaming the party’s struggles on Trump’s deep unpopularity, and some were predicting a cataclysmic wipeout in next year’s midterms. Under normal circumstances, such a perfect storm of political defeat and perceived disrespect likely would have occasioned a Trumpian tantrum. And, indeed, there were hints of that in a tweet the president wrote (embracing his new 280-character limit) Tuesday night distancing himself from Virginia’s vanquished Republican gubernatorial candidate: “Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!”

But beyond that, Trump has held his tongue. It helps that he’s 7,000 miles away from Washington. If there has been one perfectly predictable pattern in the year since Trump was elected, it may be the way his status anxiety always flares up—whether in the form of angry outbursts, or outlandish provocations—when he’s approaching a milestone of some kind. It is when moments of recognition or triumph are met with insufficient celebration that this president seems to lash out most bitterly. As I’ve written before, this pattern can be traced back to the 2016 campaign season. Trump formally accepted the Republican nomination for president, and then spent the next week fighting with Gold Star parents and grumbling that Hillary Clinton had not adequately congratulated him on his primary victory. He won the election, and then immediately became so defensive about his popular-vote total that he started championing a conspiracy theory about widespread voter fraud. The pattern continued after Trump arrived in the Oval Office. When he was sworn in, he seethed about the size of the crowd at his inauguration. When he approached his 100th day in office, he vented on Twitter about the unjust reviews he was getting from historians and pundits (while White House aides scrambled to find last-minute “accomplishments” that he could tout). So it might have been reasonable to expect he’d celebrate the anniversary of his election in the same manner. Imagine a raucous rally somewhere in Michigan or Wisconsin—thousands of red-hatted die-hards cheering along as Trump relives his glorious victory over Hillary Clinton, maybe indulging in a few nostalgic lock-her-up chants, and then launching into a diatribe against unfair reporters, or unjust judges, or unfaithful Republicans in Congress.