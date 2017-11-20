On Thanksgiving Eve, President Trump blasted LaVar Ball in a series of tweets, calling him an “ungrateful fool.”

Today in 5 Lines President Trump blasted LaVar Ball in a series of tweets, calling him an “ungrateful fool” and a “poor man’s version of Don King.” Eight people have been rescued, and three remain missing, after a U.S. Navy plane crashed off the coast of Japan. Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, filed a complaint against White House aide Kellyanne Conway over her comments on the Alabama Senate race. John Rogers, the communications director for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, resigned from the campaign. Enrollment in the federal health-insurance marketplace reached nearly 2.3 million people since the sign-up season began. Today on The Atlantic What About Women of Color?: The #MeToo movement has highlighted the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault, but it has a glaring blind spot. (Gillian B. White)

Don’t Fight the Urge: Many Americans are afraid to broach the subject of politics with family members. But here’s why you should go ahead and talk politics at Thanksgiving dinner anyway. (David A. Graham)

Partisan Energy: Republican strategists have been working for years to close the party’s gender gap. Donald Trump is making that mission even harder. (Michelle Cottle) Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

