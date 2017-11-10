In an interview with conservative commentator Sean Hannity, Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denied allegations that he had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

Today in 5 Lines In an interview with conservative commentator Sean Hannity, Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denied allegations that he had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32, but only said he could not recall dating girls as young as 17. Earlier in the day, Mitt Romney said Moore “is unfit for office and should step aside.” Senate Republicans’ campaign committee will no longer fundraise on Moore’s behalf. During a speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, President Trump delivered an “America First” message and pledged to pursue fair trade deals. Five Democratic senators said they want to hold a second confirmation hearing for Kirstjen Nielsen, Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security. Today on The Atlantic Fight the System: The Trump White House is becoming increasingly frustrated about the restrictions on its authority and is finding other ways to pursue the president’s political agenda. (Alex Wagner)

Do Taxes Matter That Much?: Republican leaders believe that passing tax reform will be the key to their success in 2018. It’s more likely that the opposite is true. (David A. Graham)

‘It Was 40 Years Ago’: Here are some of the ways that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s supporters have defended him from allegations of sexual misconduct. (Elaine Godfrey)

Radio Atlantic: What lessons have journalists taken from the 2016 campaign and President Trump’s election? What’s changed since then? And what should change going forward? In the latest episode of Radio Atlantic, Adrienne LaFrance, the editor of TheAtlantic.com, and Yoni Appelbaum, the magazine's politics and policy editor, join Matt and Jeff to look back and look ahead one year after the Trump Era began. Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Snapshot What We’re Reading No Place in Politics: David French argues that Alabamians should not dismiss the allegations against Senate candidate Roy Moore—and should consider supporting a write-in candidate on the ballot. (National Review) A Biden Bid: After repeatedly changing his mind about launching a presidential bid, people close to the former vice president say he’s leaning toward running in 2020. (Edward-Isaac Dovere, Politico) The Highlights: In his interview with The New York Times, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon talked about his plan to topple the political establishment and shape the Republican Party in Trump’s image. Here are a few key takeaways. (Jeremy W. Peters) Predicting 2020: Trump’s supporters are still loyal to him—and probably will be no matter what, argues Ezra Klein, “but we shouldn’t mistake Trump’s hardcore support for the votes that won him the White House, and that he’s at most risk of losing.” (Vox) Inexperienced: President Trump’s nominee to be a federal judge in Alabama has reportedly never tried a case and was rated “not qualified” by the American Bar Association. (David G. Savage, Los Angeles Times)