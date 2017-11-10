Some of his supporters called the allegations totally false, but a few went further, excusing the alleged behavior.

Calls for Judge Roy Moore to withdraw from the Alabama Senate race came almost immediately after The Washington Post reported that he had a sexual encounter with an underage girl nearly 40 years ago. But just as quick to surface were statements made in his defense: Some of his political supporters called the allegations totally false, and others claimed the women accusing him were in cahoots with the Democrats. But a few went further, excusing the alleged behavior. "Take Mary and Joseph. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus," Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler told the Washington Examiner. "There's just nothing immoral or illegal here. Maybe just a little bit unusual." On Thursday, the Post reported allegations that Moore had an inappropriate sexual encounter with Leigh Corfman in 1979, when she was 14 and he was 32, and that he pursued relationships with three other teenage women. Corfman alleged that Moore kissed her, touched her through her bra and underpants, and guided her hand to his underwear. The age of consent in Alabama then—and now—is 16. The other three women in the story allege that Moore dated them briefly when they were between the ages of 16 and 18, but that they were not forced into sexual contact. Moore denied the report, calling it a "completely false and desperate political attack" and wrote on Twitter that "the Obama-Clinton Machine's liberal media lapdogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks" he's ever faced. A statement from Moore's campaign called the story a "last ditch Hail Mary" by Democrats supporting his opponent, Doug Jones.

Moore, who is an Evangelical Christian, was removed from the bench in 2003 over his refusal to take down a monument to the Ten Commandments in the Alabama judicial building. He was also suspended from the Alabama Supreme Court in 2016 for the remainder of his term after telling probate judges to enforce the ban on gay marriage after it was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. Both fights elevated his profile among religious conservatives in the state and nationally. In the hours that followed the report, several of Moore’s fellow Republicans criticized him. But many others, especially Moore’s local Alabama supporters, came to his defense. State Representative Ed Henry accused the accusers of being politically motivated. “You cannot tell me there hasn’t been an opportunity through the years to make these accusations with as many times as [Moore has] run [for office] and been in the news,” Henry told the Cullman Times. He said he believes Moore’s accusers should be prosecuted. “You can’t be a victim 40 years later, in my opinion.” The Toronto Star’s Daniel Dale contacted state GOP officials, many of whom also rejected the allegations. Mobile County GOP Chairman John Skipper told Dale that the allegations don’t surprise him. “I think it is a typical Democratic, Democrat, ploy to discredit Judge Moore, a sincere, honest, trustworthy, individual,” Skipper said, calling the allegations “bunk,” with “no credibility whatsoever.”

Many leading Republicans outside of Alabama said in public statements they would like to see Moore step aside—if the allegations against him are true. On Thursday, The Atlantic reached out to all 52 GOP senators, and the 19 lawmakers who responded said that Moore should exit the race, provided the allegations are accurate. But stating that Moore should step down “if the allegations are true” leaves room for Moore to deny the report and continue his campaign. But other officials and commentators said that even if they were true, the allegations are exaggerated. Joel Pollak, an editor-at-large at Breitbart, criticized the Post’s report in an interview on MSNBC, saying “the 16-year-old and the 18-year-old have no business in that story,” because the age of consent in Alabama is 16. “As far as we know, there’s only one relationship that’s been alleged that is problematic,” Pollak said of the encounter with the 14-year-old. It’s true that the three other women claiming to have dated Moore were above the legal age of consent. But the activity that Moore allegedly initiated with Corfman carries serious legal consequences. Under state law in 1979 and today, the alleged behavior might constitute second-degree sexual abuse, and enticing a person under 16 for genital touching is considered a felony, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. But still, Zeigler, the state auditor, insists “there’s nothing to see here.” “Single man, early 30s, never been married, dating teenage girls. Never been married and he liked younger girls,” Zeigler told The New York Times. Marion County GOP Chair David Hall told Dale he doesn’t see how the story is relevant. “It was 40 years ago,” Hall said. “He was 32. She was supposedly 14. She’s not saying that anything happened other than they kissed.”