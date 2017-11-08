Roy Moore, the controversial GOP nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, had sexual contact with a 14-year-old in the 1970s, and pursued two other teenaged girls, according to a bombshell Washington Post report published early Thursday afternoon. Leigh Corfman told the Post that she met Moore, then a 32-year-old district attorney, outside a courtroom in Etowah County, Alabama. Moore obtained her phone number, then made arrangements to pick her up near her house a few days later. She said that on a first date, he kissed her. On a second encounter, he took off her pants and shirt and his own clothes, touched her over her bra and underwear, and guided her hand to touch his penis over his underwear. Related Story The Lawlessness of Roy Moore “I wasn’t ready for that—I had never put my hand on a man’s penis, much less an erect one,” she said. Corfman, 53, said she had never made a public accusation for several reasons, but said it had weighed on her. A Trump voter, she’d prayed over the decision to speak out about Moore and decided to do it. She said she had considered confronting Moore previously, and vomited after seeing a story about him on Good Morning America. The age of sexual consent in Alabama, then and now, is 16, so Moore’s alleged action would constitute second-degree sexual abuse, a misdemeanor. Enticing someone younger than 16 into a home for genital touching is a felony. The Post corroborated elements of Corfman’s account using court records and interviews with her mother and a friend to whom she recounted the events at the time.

The Post also spoke to three women who dated Moore briefly when they were between 16 and 18 and he was in his thirties. One said he first approached her at 14, and asked her for a date at 16, but her mother refused. Another recalled Moore buying her glasses of wine before she was of legal drinking age. The women said they found the attention flattering at the time but disturbing in retrospect. “If these allegations are true, he must step aside,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement. A string of other Republican officeholders, including Cory Gardner, who leads the GOP’s Senate campaign, made similar statements. Moore, who made his name as a crusading moral and religious conservative, denied the allegations. A campaign statement said, “This garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.” Moore tried to undercut the story by leaking the accusations to Breitbart News, a sympathetic outlet, ahead of the Post story. Throughout his career, Moore has argued the nation needs to return to an earlier and more virtuous, God-fearing era. He has spoken thunderously against LGBT rights, even to the point of defying a federal courts. Voters in Alabama head to the polls on December 12 to elect a new senator. Moore’s opponent is Democrat Doug Jones, and while Alabama is solidly Republican territory, Moore’s controversial and checkered past has given Democrats some hope of winning the seat, even before the Post story.

Moore is only the latest powerful man to be accused of sexual misconduct in recent weeks, part of a flood of revelations since The New York Times and New Yorker chronicled film producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misbehavior, including accusations of rape. (Weinstein denies them.) While politics is widely reported to be a hotbed of sexual abuse, no American politician has faced accusations as serious as the ones against Moore since the current flood began. The allegations against Moore are even more timely, however, because he is a current candidate for office. At this point, if Moore withdrew from the race, he would remain on the ballot, and any votes for him simply wouldn’t be counted, according to Alabama Deputy Attorney General Brent Beal. Candidates for the special election were certified on October 11, 2017, which is when the state mails packets to the state’s 67 probate judges—one for each county. The deadline has passed for a party to replace its candidate on the ballot, ballots have already been printed, and some absentee votes have been cast, Beal said. Given Moore’s history, and his defiant reaction to the accusations, there’s no indication he would seek to withdraw. A longtime Alabama Republican gadfly, Moore has twice been elected chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, and he has twice been thrown out of office. The first time, in 2003, a state court removed him for defying federal court orders to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the Alabama Judicial Building. He returned to office in 2013 but was permanently barred from the court in 2016, after telling probate judges to enforce a ban on gay marriage that been struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.