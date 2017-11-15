Even as Roy Moore’s campaign publicly denounced the claim of one accuser, two more women came forward. The latest turn in the Alabama Senate special election came in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, when Moore’s attorney Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to cast doubt on the claims of Beverly Young Nelson, who said on Monday that Moore signed her high-school yearbook and then later sexually assaulted her when she was 16. In the press conference, Jauregui said that Nelson’s claim that she had never spoken to Moore after the incident was false, since Moore had presided over a divorce proceeding with Nelson and her husband. Jauregui also denied that Moore ever signed Nelson’s yearbook, alleging inconsistencies in the former Alabama chief justice’s signature, and asked Nelson and her lawyer Gloria Allred to turn the book over to handwriting experts for analysis. “Is it genuine, or is it a fraud?" Jauregui asked. Just 20 minutes later, AL.com reported that another woman, Tina Johnson, had come forward to allege that Moore had groped her when she was 28, during a meeting in 1991 when Moore was serving as her mother’s attorney during a custody petition process. “He didn't pinch it; he grabbed it,” she said of a parting incident in which Moore allegedly touched her buttocks.

Two hours after that, The Washington Post reported that another woman, Gena Richardson, had come forward with accusations that Moore had made unwanted advances—and in one case, an unwanted “forceful” kiss—while she worked as a teenager in the Gadsden Mall. “It was a man kiss — like really deep tongue. Like very forceful tongue,” Richardson said of the alleged encounter, which she says happened around the time when she was 18. Her former coworker at the Gadsden Mall Sears, Kayla McLaughlin, and another former mall employee Phyllis Smith corroborated her account. In a statement to the Post, the Moore campaign denied these new claims and the earlier ones, saying that “if you are a liberal and hate Judge Moore, apparently he groped you.” But in the scandal now consuming the Alabama race, many of the women who’ve come forward with stories of sexual abuse have been Moore’s Republican constituents. On November 9, the Post ran a story containing allegations from Leigh Corfman that Moore had sexual contact with her when she was 14, and offering stories of other women from Gadsden, Alabama, who allege Moore courted them as teenagers. Additionally, AL.com and The New Yorker ran stories with sources claiming that Moore had been known for approaching young women and teenagers in the Gadsden Mall, and was rumored to have been banned at some point. Even in the face of seven women claiming Moore assaulted or harassed them, his campaign is defiant, with his chief of staff claiming yesterday that “there are holes all the way through the stories” of the accusers.