An Alabama woman says U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted her in 1977. She is now the fifth woman to speak out against the Republican.

An Alabama woman says that Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Alabama, sexually assaulted her in 1977 outside the restaurant where she worked in Gadsden, Alabama. Beverly Young Nelson, who will turn 56 on Tuesday, said that when she was 16, Moore, a regular patron, offered her a ride home from work, then pulled his car around the back of the restaurant where he groped her, tried to force her head into his crotch, and tried to remove her shirt. “I was alarmed and I immediately asked him what he was doing,” she said. “Instead of answering my questions, Mr. Moore reached over and began groping me and putting his hands on my breast. I tried to open my car door to leave but he reached over and he locked it.” Related Story 'I Believe the Women, Yes' She added, “I thought he was going to rape me. I was twisting and I was struggling and I was begging him to stop.” Eventually, she said, Moore gave up.

“He told me, he said, ‘You’re just a child,’ and he said, ‘I am the district attorney of Etowah County and if you tell anyone about this no one will ever believe you.’” Nelson, who spoke at a press conference in New York alongside her attorney Gloria Allred, is the fifth woman to publicly describe Moore pursuing her as a teenager, and the second to accuse Moore of a crime. Last week, Leigh Corfman said that Moore had taken her to his house, removed some of his clothes, and guided her hand to touch his genitals over his underwear. The allegations have upended the Senate race, in which Moore, though controversial, was expected to defeat Democrat Doug Jones in the December election. Nelson’s claims are particularly damaging because they allege a violent crime. Her recollection of Moore’s words is also chilling, as it represents an awareness of her status as a child even as he allegedly attempted sex with her, as well as a threat intended to keep her quiet. Since the first allegations against Moore last week, his allies have painted them as politically motivated, and have asked why his accusers did not speak out publicly. Many accusers have cited Moore’s prominence in the community to explain their hesitation, as Nelson did Monday. “I was scared,” she said. “I felt that if I told anyone, Mr. Moore would do something to me or my family.” She said she had been inspired to contact Allred and share her story after seeing Moore’s other alleged victims come forward.