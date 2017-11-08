If the GOP can’t bring itself to condemn an Alabama Senate candidate for allegedly having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl, who or what can it condemn?

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: A Republican candidate, widely loathed by the party establishment and known for his inflammatory comments, has defeated rivals more embedded in the party hierarchy. Now, about a month until election day, accusations of sexual impropriety have upended his campaign. That is, of course, where things stood a little more than a year ago, when The Washington Post first published a tape in which Donald Trump boasted about sexually assaulting women. And it’s where things stand in the special election for U.S. Senate in Alabama, where the Post has just published a story featuring for women who say that GOP nominee Roy Moore pursued them when they were younger than 18, including one who says he guided her hand to touch his penis when she was 14. Related Story 'If These Allegations Are True, He Must Step Aside' Now the Republican Party faces a moral and political test: How will it respond to the accusations against Moore? It’s a decision in which the Trump experience will weigh heavily. When the Trump tape landed in early October, along with stories from multiple women who alleged unwanted sexual contact of other kinds over the course of several decades, many Republican officeholders leaped to dissociate themselves from Trump. Many of them had never really liked him, and had supported other candidates in the GOP primary, endorsing him only reluctantly once he locked up the Republican nomination. After the tape, they reasoned that Trump was likely to lose anyway and might even be forced to withdraw his candidacy in the wake of the allegations. Better to jump ship and preserve moral standing than to back a candidate destined to lose anyway.

But a strange thing happened. Trump remained defiant and refused to withdraw. Some of the Republicans who had indignantly condemned him slunk back to support him, and on Election Day Trump shocked the nation by winning. Now Republican officeholders who had condemned him not only had a president-elect whose morals they disdained; they had to deal with him as president of the United States. Today they face a similar dilemma: Condemn Moore? Or assume that in a post-Trump world he could well survive, and so keep quiet lest they alienate a future congressional colleague? In the immediate wake of the Moore allegations, the predominant Republican reaction has to been to offer a conditional condemnation—if the allegations are true, then Moore must resign. That’s the language that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell used, and many of his colleagues followed suit. Senator John McCain is a notable outlier, demanding that Moore step down immediately. Many Republicans will likely try to keep a low profile and wait to see what happens. But others are taking a different stand. Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler told the Montgomery Advertiser, “Even if you accept The Washington Post’s report as being completely true, it’s much ado about very little.” That’s a pretty shocking thing to say about what could amount to felony child sexual abuse, and all the more so because Moore has positioned himself as a moral crusader. Breitbart’s Joel Pollak appeared in TV, downplaying the allegations, especially from the other women. Several other Alabama GOP officials told Daniel Dale the allegations didn’t change their support for Moore. Another told Talking Points Memo that accuser Leigh Corfman should take a lie-detector test.