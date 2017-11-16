Andrew Anglin spent his formative years flirting with hippie progressivism, then tried his hand at becoming a tribal hunter-gatherer. But he only achieved notoriety after he founded the Daily Stormer, the world's biggest website for neo-Nazis. Anglin and his mob of followers have terrorized people around the world, and their influence has been cited by the perpetrators of fatal violence.
What lessons should be learned from Anglin's radicalization? And what is society's best response to his ideas? Luke O'Brien and Rosie Gray join Jeff and Matt to discuss these questions, and how far-right extremism is evolving.
Links:
- "The Making of an American Nazi" (Luke O'Brien, December 2017)
- "The Lost Boys" (Angela Nagle, December 2017)
- "How 2015 Fueled The Rise Of The Freewheeling, White Nationalist Alt-Movement" (Rosie Gray, BuzzFeed, 12/27/2015)
- "Behind the Internet's Anti-Democracy Movement" (Rosie Gray, 2/10/2017)
- "The Alt-Right's Rebranding Effort Has Failed" (Rosie Gray, 8/13/2017)
- "What Gwen Ifill Knew About Race in America" (Jeffrey Goldberg, 11/18/2016)
- "Joan Didion Doesn't Owe the World Anything" (Megan Garber, 10/29/2017)
- NoSleep Subreddit | Podcast
Radio Atlantic: How an American Neo-Nazi Was Made
Luke O'Brien and Rosie Gray join our hosts to discuss the radicalization of Andrew Anglin, and how far-right extremism is evolving.
Andrew Anglin spent his formative years flirting with hippie progressivism, then tried his hand at becoming a tribal hunter-gatherer. But he only achieved notoriety after he founded the Daily Stormer, the world's biggest website for neo-Nazis. Anglin and his mob of followers have terrorized people around the world, and their influence has been cited by the perpetrators of fatal violence.