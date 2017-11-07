On Tuesday, candidates in Virginia and New Jersey are vying to become the next governor in their respective states. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET in Virginia and 8 p.m. ET in New Jersey.
Virginia’s gubernatorial race is the more closely watched, and competitive, contest. Democrat and current Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam faces off against former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie in a race that is now running roughly neck-and-neck, though Northam has maintained a slight lead in the RealClearPolitics polling average. The race will determine who replaces current Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe. (Read my full run-down of the Virginia race here.)
In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive and ambassador to Germany under the Obama administration, is competing against Republican Kim Guadagno, the current lieutenant governor. Murphy has a fairly large lead over Guadagno in polling averages, and is the clear favorite to win the governorship and take over when current Republican governor Chris Christie steps down. (Here’s my overview of what’s at stake in the race.)
The stakes are high in the Virginia race because if Democrats lose they will forfeit yet another governor’s mansion. The party hit a record low earlier this year when West Virginia Governor Jim Justice switched parties from Democrat to Republican, putting the number of governorships under Republican control at 34 and marking a record low for Democrats.
Control of the Virginia governor’s mansion also matters for redistricting after the 2020 Census. The Virginia governor can veto any congressional-district maps passed by the state legislature. If Democrats lose the governorship, they lose that power.
In New Jersey, a Democratic win could pave the way for the party to enact a statewide progressive agenda. Christie has clashed with the state’s Democratic-controlled legislature. If Murphy wins, tax increases, marijuana legalization, health care, and education investments could all be on the agenda.