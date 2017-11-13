Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday became the highest-profile Republican to call on Roy Moore to drop out of the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Even more striking than McConnell urging Moore to leave the race is the way he framed his comments, focusing on the four women who have said Moore pursued them in their teens, including one, Leigh Corfman, who alleges he initiated sexual touching when she was 14. “I believe the women, yes,” McConnell said. Related Story Roy Moore Presents Republicans With a Familiar Dilemma While he is not the first to say that—Mitt Romney, for example, tweeted, “I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore”—many Republicans have taken a cautious approach to the accusations against Moore, saying that on the one hand they think he should step aside if the claims are true, but at the same time withholding judgment on that question. This was also the position of White House officials on the Sunday shows this weekend. The parsing has raised the question of what these people would accept as evidence. While Moore denies Corfman’s claims, four women were willing to speak on the record to The Washington Post, which also found dozens of corroborating sources; a fifth is due to speak Monday; a former colleague has said Moore’s dating teenagers was well-known; and Moore has not denied dating teenagers when he was in his thirties. McConnell now joins Romney among the politicians who assert that the victims’ accounts are more credible that Moore’s.

As a wave of women have brought forward stories of sexual harassment and worse, speaking out in the wake of allegations of rape and harassment against film producer Harvey Weinstein, the Moore allegations represented an unusual case: fresh allegations against a man in the moment he was running for high elective office. Many of Moore’s defenders have attacked the women, accusing them of political motivations for speaking out and saying the allegations are not credible because the incidents in question happened years ago—even though that is true of many sexual-misconduct claims, especially against powerful men like Moore. When the Post first published the allegation against Moore on Thursday, McConnell was among the cautious, saying, “If these allegations are true, he must step aside.” But in retrospect, the McConnell camp may have been quietly telegraphing Monday’s blunter remarks. Thursday afternoon, the president of the McConnell-allied Senate Leadership Fund said in a statement, “If there’s even a shred of evidence to these accusations, Gov[ernor Kay] Ivey and the Alabama Republican Party need to do everything in their power to remove Judge Moore from the ballot. There is no place in our party for sexual predators.” Meanwhile, Josh Holmes, McConnell’s former chief of staff, blasted Moore and Steve Bannon, the former Trump aide who has become a Moore ally and defender. “This is what happens when you let reckless, incompetent idiots like Steve Bannon go out and recruit candidates who have absolutely no business running for the U.S. Senate,” Holmes told The New York Times. On Friday, the National Republican Senatorial Campaign announced it would break ties with Moore.