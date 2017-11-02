The story of Tania Georgelas and her husband John unfolded across four continents, but it is one of the most American stories I have ever heard. Stop me if this one is familiar: John, a Texan from a wealthy Christian family, converted to Islam as a teenager and 13 years later ascended to the high echelons of the Islamic State. In London, along the way, he married Tania, a native-born Muslim with ambitions of becoming a suicide bomber. They had four kids, and together they fantasized about becoming a family of itinerant holy warriors, a sort of Islamic version of the Von Trapps, substituting slaughter of infidels for Alpine showtunes. In 2013, they went to Syria, hoping to make it into ISIS territory. Only John succeeded. He will probably die there. Related Story The American Climbing the Ranks of ISIS If this sounds to you more like an anti-American story than an American one, the fate of Tania and her kids might change your mind. After weeks in Syria, she and kids ditched John and returned to Plano, Texas—home of John’s parents—in late 2013. She and the kids left Syria by slipping through a barbed-wire fence into Turkey. On arrival in Istanbul, she was exhausted. (If you’ve ever dragged kids through an airport terminal, imagine doing the same punishing journey, but under sniper fire.) John’s parents rescued them and brought them back to Plano. Now, talking for the first time since her return, she has transformed as remarkably as her husband, but in reverse. John, whom I profiled in this magazine in March, traded his American patrimony—money, family, for jihad. Tania traded jihad for America.

The physical distance between the couple seems to have broken John’s spell over his wife. Once compliant, she sought and obtained a divorce, uncontested, and stopped praying. She remade herself into a Texas society woman, so thoroughly adopting the ways of her new home that only her accent reveals her as non-native. From the way she dresses, you’d think she spent the last decade reading Italian Vogue, not the Koran. She goes to concerts. In lieu of a mosque, she attends a Unitarian church. In lieu of a jihadist cleric husband, she has Craig, a boyfriend from Minnesota, who squires her around to the wine bars and bistros of the north Dallas suburbs. Craig makes good money in IT, and although he was raised Christian, he is now a spiritual searcher, ready to sample any faith tradition except, perhaps, his predecessor’s.