Calls to declare Sayfullo Saipov an enemy combatant and send him to Guantanamo threaten the Constitution while doing nothing to advance public safety.

On Wednesday, prosecutors filed charges in civilian court against 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, the man accused of using a truck to kill eight in New York City. Critics like Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator John McCain, and President Donald Trump quickly suggested that America should get tough and declare him an enemy combatant instead. The public should reject that view as ill-considered and idiotic. In civilian court, Saipov will be eligible for the death penalty, like Timothy McVeigh, who was executed in June 2001 for murdering 168 people in Oklahoma City. There is no harsher penalty available in America than killing someone for their crimes, unless you think that the worse fate is being imprisoned for decades until death. If the FBI is being truthful, it possesses enough evidence to ensure Saipov never leaves prison. Terry Nichols, a co-conspirator in the Oklahoma City bombing, has lived in a supermax prison since being given 161 life terms with no chance of parole.

The Oklahoma City cases should have reassured Americans that the civilian justice system was adequate to the task of handling terrorism cases after September 11, 2001. But the Bush administration felt military tribunals would be tougher. Among many in Red America, that remains the politically correct position. But folks who trust the facts in evidence more than their guts may find Charlie Savage is actually correct: Since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the Justice Department has successfully prosecuted hundreds of terrorism-related cases in civilian court. Last month, it convicted Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was arrested in September 2016 for setting off bombs in New York City and now faces a life sentence. By contrast, the military commissions system at Guantanamo has repeatedly plunged into chaos. It has struggled to bring contested cases to trial, and several of its few convictions were overturned. Justice is most likely to come in civilian court, as politically incorrect as Trumpists find that truth. Declaring Saipov an enemy combatant would be particularly ill-advised. Forget that he has already talked, that he is all but certain to be convicted, that he is eligible for the death penalty, and that civilian courts have a better track record. Even apart from all that, the costs of declaring him an enemy combatant would be considerable. Doing so would set at least two alarming precedents: that the government can declare someone to be outside of civilian law when they are a legal resident arrested on U.S. soil; and that they can declare someone an enemy combatant even though there is no declaration of war or authorization to use military force against the group to which they expressed an affinity. Surely the attendant dangers are self evident. Both precedents could enable future tyrants. Both pose a greater threat to the liberty of Americans than the status quo. Bearing those costs without any benefit is idiocy.