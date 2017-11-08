In the critical state of Virginia, wins by the party in the governor’s mansion and the state legislature give it a foothold in the 2020 mapping game.

After Virginia, the Democratic Party is breathing a sigh of relief. The rather easy victory for Governor-elect Ralph Northam stems the tide of recent hemorrhaging of key positions across the states to Republicans, and continues their control over a blue-ish state. Northam’s victory, and that of Justin Fairfax, the state’s second black official elected in a statewide race, also offer a sign that virulent and race-baiting white-identity politics—politics that characterize the Trump era and the late portion of Republican Ed Gillespie’s campaign—are beatable, even in the cradle of the old Confederacy. Related Story How Redistricting Became a Technological Arms Race Those signs are reason enough for Democrats to celebrate. But the true national significance of Northam’s victory, as well as major gains by the party in the General Assembly, might not be in the message they send, but the fact that those gains constitute the first big victory for Democrats in the political mapmaking game in at least a decade. Republican hegemony in the decennial political-redistricting game is well-documented. The political competition to control just who draws each state’s political maps has taken shape as an arms race, with Republicans taking the advantage over the past 20 years through a combination of technology, big data, expertise, and electoral strategy. The result has been a set of some of the most controversial—and legally challenged—racial and political gerrymanders in history. But despite the controversy, the result has also been increased Republican strength, as target states where Republicans gained control of the mapmaking process in 2010 saw their share of legislative seats steadily increase, even as their actual vote shares decreased. In other words, these maps helped Republicans retain majorities even when they earned substantially fewer votes.

The states in Republicans’ crosshairs in 2010 were the ones that so often pop up in dozens of lawsuits about voting rights—Wisconsin, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan—all states that have were critical swings in the 2016 election. All four states have also seen important demographic shifts over the past 20 years that have increased their importance. Via the well-known REDMAP project, Republicans spent millions in state legislative and governors’ races in those states, resulting in huge Republican gains, and also in Republican control over the 2011 redistricting process, which in turn engendered more Republican gains. “If Democrats can win those seats, then we have a seat at the table during the redistricting process.” While not one of the core successes of REDMAP, Virginia was always a priority in long-term strategy. For one, the architect of REDMAP was Ed Gillespie, the former Republican State Leadership Council leader whom Northam beat yesterday. But Virginia has also been a key proof-of-concept for gerrymandering. A purpling state with distinct geographic patterns of movement and a burgeoning population, Virginia would be an ideal state for showcasing some of the recent extreme trends in redistricting: packing reams of Democratic voters in Northern Virginia and the Tidewater into a select few districts, and then picking off influential D.C. suburbs and college towns across the state and diluting Democratic votes by placing them in heavily-red districts. And, in the case of Virginia, with well-known settlement patterns, such a map might be drawn purely on partisanship lines instead of using race, a factor in political mapmaking that has recently attracted the ire of courts.