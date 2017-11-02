Special counsel Robert Mueller’s two big moves to start the week have, rightly, dominated headlines about the 2016 election. But Mueller’s indictments of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, and a guilty plea from George Papadopoulos, have focused attention on actors within the United States, and on whether the Trump campaign was colluding with Russians. While that is important, there remains the more fundamental question of Russia’s interference, irrespective of whether anyone attached to the Trump campaign was assisting. And it’s also been an important week on that front.

Three days of testimony by representatives of major tech companies before the Senate Intelligence Committee have, as Alexis Madrigal writes, provided the most complete information yet available to the public about the ways apparent Russian agents used the internet as a tool to meddle in American elections, all paid in rubles. Meanwhile, a clever Associated Press story matched up data from an inadvertent link by the hacking entity known as Fancy Bear that provides some of the strongest evidence yet that the group is Russian. The Wall Street Journal also reports that the Justice Department (separate from Mueller’s probe) is weighing whether to charge Russian hackers with breaking into the Democratic National Committee’s computers.

Regardless of whether they had American accomplices, the specter of an influential foreign intervention in the election is rightly concerning. But some people refuse to accept that there was a Russian interference effort. The most influential of them, of course, is President Trump, who has at times said he accepted the conclusion of Russian involvement—as most of his aides do—but at other times has continued to reject it as a “hoax” and an excuse used by Democrats to explain their loss.

He has been aided by the fact that accepting the charge of Russian involvement has largely required trusting the Intelligence Community’s conclusions. The IC’s assessment is based on lots of vague information—references to common approaches, or similar use of the same suite of software. In other cases, it appears to be based on information that the IC says, reasonably, it cannot disclose lest it reveal sources and methods. Just as reasonably, there are people who are reluctant to accept the IC’s assessment based mostly on faith, pointing to examples of intelligence failures and chicanery.