Justices found common ground in asserting the relevance of the Fourth Amendment in the electronic age, even as they cited sharply different rationales.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard what could become the most important electronic privacy case of the 21st century. The justices considered whether the government, without a warrant, can effectively trace our movements in public for months on end by demanding 127 days of the geolocational data—known as cell-site location information—that mobile phones beam out 24 hours a day. During the argument, it was encouraging to see two justices with very different perspectives—Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neal Gorsuch—make passionate arguments for why allowing these kinds of mass searches of our digital effects would be as invasive and unreasonable as the hated general warrants that helped spark the American Revolution. It’s possible, therefore, that Carpenter v. United States may continue a welcome recent trend: Liberal and conservative justices on the Court, by broad bipartisan margins, are insisting on translating the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution into the digital age.

Justice Elena Kagan framed the stakes in the case by asking Michael Dreeben, the deputy solicitor general, how this case was different from United States v. Jones, a 2012 case where the government tracked a suspect for a month without a warrant by clamping a Global Positioning System device on the bottom of his car. Five justices, led by Justice Antonin Scalia, said that the police violated the suspect’s property rights by committing a physical trespass for the purpose of collecting information—they walked onto his driveway and physically seized his car. But, as Kagan noted, four different justices, led by Justice Samuel Alito said that, even without physical trespass, “society’s expectation has been that law enforcement and others would not, and indeed in the main simply cannot, monitor and catalogue every single movement of an individual’s car for a very long period.” How, Kagan asked, was this case different than Jones?



Dreeben responded that the Jones case involved government surveillance in public, while in this case, the government was seizing business records that individuals had voluntarily turned over to their third-party cellphone carriers, who stored them in the digital cloud. A 1979 case called Smith v. Maryland held that individuals have no expectation of privacy in the telephone numbers they voluntarily surrender to third parties, establishing what is now known as the third-party doctrine.

Kagan was unpersuaded by Dreeben’s attempt to distinguish dragnet surveillance by GPS devices from dragnet surveillance by cellphone tracking. “In both cases, you have reliance on a new technology that allows for 24/7 tracking,” she said. “Now, you’re exactly right, there were different means, but in both cases, you have a new technology that allows for 24/7 tracking and a conclusion by a number of justices in Jones that that was an altogether new and different thing that did intrude on people’s expectations of who would be watching them when.” At this point, Justice Sonia Sotomayor jumped in. In Jones, Sotomayor wrote an important and prescient analysis of the challenge that confronts the Court as it attempts to translate the Fourth Amendment into a world where our most intimate data is stored not in locked desk drawers, but in the digital cloud. “I for one doubt that people would accept without complaint the warrantless disclosure to the Government of a list of every Web site they had visited in the last week, or month, or year,” she wrote. “I would not assume that all information voluntarily disclosed to some member of the public for a limited purpose is, for that reason alone, disentitled to Fourth Amendment protection.” Related Story Justice Neil Gorsuch In the Carpenter argument, Sotomayor elaborated on her claim in the Jones case that Americans do not expect the government to reconstruct their movements in public and private by seizing electronic data without good reason. She asked Dreeben, “What do you do with the survey mentioned by your opposing colleague that says that most Americans, I still think, want to avoid Big Brother? They want to avoid the concept that government will be able to see and locate you anywhere you are at any point in time.” Sotomayor added, “Do you really believe that people expect that the government will be able to do that without probable cause and a warrant? The Constitution protects the rights of people to be secure. Isn’t it a fundamental concept, don’t you think, that that would include the government searching for information about your location every second of the day for months and months at a time?”



Throughout the argument, Sotomayor gave concrete and convincing examples of how pervasively Americans use their cellphones and how invasive warrantless cellphone tracking could become. “Why is it not okay, in the way we said about beepers, to plant a beeper in somebody’s bedroom, but it’s okay to get the cellphone records of someone who I—I don’t, but I know that most young people have the phones in the bed with them,” she asked to laughter. “All right? I know people who take phones into public restrooms. They take them with them everywhere. It’s an appendage now for some people. If it’s not okay to put a beeper into someone’s bedroom, why is it okay to use the signals that phone is using from that person’s bedroom, made accessible to law enforcement without probable cause?” In Jones, Sotomayor had suggested that the Court might have to consider its holding in the Smith case that Americans have no expectation of privacy for large quantities of electronic information. “It may be necessary to reconsider the premise that an individual has no reasonable expectation of privacy in information voluntarily disclosed to third parties,” Sotomayor wrote. “This approach is ill-suited to the digital age, in which people reveal a great deal of information about themselves to third parties in the course of carrying out mundane tasks.”

The lawyer who argued and won Smith v. Maryland in 1979, Stephen H. Sachs, recently suggested in The Washington Post that Smith has “long outlived its suitability as a precedent” because “when the Supreme Court decided Smith, in the pre-dawn of the digital age, we didn’t know about the Internet, smartphones, cloud computing, Facebook, or Twitter.” In the Carpenter arguments, however, Sotomayor seemed sympathetic to argument of Timothy Carpenter’s lawyer, Nathan F. Wessler, that the Court could rule for his client without overturning Smith entirely, holding that the government may access 24 hours of geolocational data, for example, but not five-months worth of data. As Sotomayor put it: From the very beginning, Smith, for example, basically said the disclosure at issue doesn’t disclose the content of the conversation … Yet, we drew a line in saying cellphone numbers, telephone numbers are disclosable because everybody knows that the telephone company is keeping track of those numbers. You get it in your phone bill at the end of each month. … That suggests, as you started to say earlier, that it never was an absolute rule, the third-party doctrine. We limited it when … Ferguson when we said police can’t get your medical records without your consent, even though you’ve disclosed your medical records to doctors at a hospital. … So is it really that far off to say, yes, I can believe that my location at one moment or other moments might be searched by police, but I don’t expect them to track me down for 24 hours over 127 days? It’s heartening that Sotomayor seem ready to limit the scope of the third-party doctrine in cases where the government is trying to reconstruct the movement of citizens over long periods of time. But her approach might not have satisfied Scalia, who wrote in the Jones GPS case that it was the physical trespass on property rights that made 24/7 GPS tracking impermissible.