The film mogul has been a major donor and fundraiser for Democratic causes and candidates, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and several possible 2020 candidates.

A devastating New York Times story on Thursday, outlining a long history of sexual-harassment accusations about film mogul Harvey Weinstein, raises a series of difficult questions—for Weinstein; for the colleagues and employees around him; and for the film business writ large. But it also poses awkward questions for the Democratic Party, for which Weinstein has been a prolific fundraiser and donor. Weinstein has written many checks over the years, hosted fundraisers for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, and rubbed elbows with leading Democrats. The accusations against him come at a time when American society is somewhat less tolerant of such behavior by powerful men, but also when the president of the United States has been recorded boasting privately about committing sexual assaults, in an incident that brought widespread Democratic condemnation. As Sonny Bunch of the Washington Free Beacon writes, Weinstein’s statement in reaction to the Times story essentially reads as a series of signals pleading with progressives to give him a pass because he’s one of them: He cites Jay-Z’s soul-baring 4:44, trumpets work on an anti-Trump film, and promises to take on the National Rifle Association. (Jay-Z admitted to marital infidelity, not sexual harassment.) Latest from Politics The Atlantic Politics & Policy Daily: The NRA Breaks Its Silence Weinstein’s fundraising and giving on behalf of Democrats began in the early 1990s, when he gave to Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, former Representative Joe Kennedy, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which supports Democrats running for the U.S. House. Since then, his list of recipients reads like a who’s who of prominent Democrats: Senators Barbara Boxer, Tom Harkin, Chris Dodd, Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin. His contributions span the party’s ideological breadth, from strong progressives like Elizabeth Warren and Rosa DeLauro to centrist Democrats like Erskine Bowles and Rahm Emanuel. They include party institutions like Russ Feingold and candidates who lost their races, like insurgent 2006 Connecticut Senate hopeful Ned Lamont. On Thursday, Leahy also became the first Democrat to return or give away a donation, saying he would give to charity $2,700 that Weinstein has donated to his reelection effort.

All told, the website Political Moneyline, drawing from FEC records, finds more than $660,000 in donations to Democratic causes and candidates. The largest recipients of his largesse have been the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, each of which has received more than $100,000. (Under federal law, committees can accept much greater amounts than individual candidates.) He also gave $50,000 to the liberal group MoveOn in 2004. Over her career as a candidate for both the U.S. Senate and the presidency, Hillary Clinton received $17,400 from Weinstein. Schumer, who like Clinton hails from Weinstein’s home state of New York, received $16,200. Spokespeople for both Clinton and Schumer did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the allegations against Weinstein. Weinstein donated $5,200 to Alison Lundergan Grimes, who was the Democratic nominee for Senate in Kentucky in 2014. One of Grimes’s rivals for the nomination was Ashley Judd, the actress and Kentucky native, who is one of the women who reported on Weinstein’s abuse. “Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly,” she told the Times. (Grimes ultimately lost the general election to Mitch McConnell.) Among possible 2020 candidates on the Democratic slate, Warren took in $5,000 from Weinstein. Senator Al Franken of Minnesota took in $10,000. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey received $7,800. Kirsten Gillibrand, another New Yorker and a prominent advocate for stronger sexual-assault laws in the military and on campus, has received $9,800 from Weinstein.