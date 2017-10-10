After a Twitter volley over the weekend, Corker told the Times that he worried Trump didn’t understand the stakes of his statements on foreign-policy questions, viewing it as “reality show of some kind.” “He doesn’t realize that, you know, that we could be heading towards World War III with the kinds of comments that he’s making,” said Corker, who is the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and close to Tillerson, and therefore particularly well-placed to analyze Trump’s foreign-policy choices. There are two obvious things Corker could be talking about (and one hopes no less-obvious ones): North Korea and Iran. Both of them also intersect with Trump’s differences with Tillerson, too. In the immediate term, Trump is reportedly on the verge of de-certifying the deal that Barack Obama struck to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons. The president would likely then punt that matter to Congress, leaving it to decide whether or not the deal remains in place. Trump has long been bluntly critical of the Iran deal, but many people around him are not, including Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, both of whom are generally Iran hawks but supportive of the nuclear agreement. So is Corker, who struck a deal with Democratic Senator Ben Cardin in 2015 that allowed the agreement to go forward. On Sunday, Trump said Corker was “largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!”

The case for the Iran deal, even among some of those who were critical of it at the time, comes down to a couple major points. One is that a non-proliferating Iran, even under less-than-ideal terms, is better than a proliferating Iran, especially because it might encourage other regional powers (notably the Gulf states) to develop their own nuclear programs, and could weaken American muscle in the Middle East. Another is that pulling out of the deal would create fractures with allies who continue to back it; withdrawing would destroy American credibility, and contra Trump there is little chance of renegotiating at better terms. Both of those reasons make war—something that could spiral into a world war—more likely, as Ilan Goldenberg and Mara Karlin write for The Atlantic Monday. The more apparently urgent venue for World War III to break out is, of course, on the Korean peninsula. Tillerson reportedly called Trump a moron in July, after a disastrous Trump speech to the Boy Scouts of America (an organization Tillerson previously led), but the current tiff between the men began October 1, with these tweets, three days before the “moron” story broke” ...Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017 Trump referred to comments Tillerson made September 30, saying that the U.S. had some direct lines of communication with the North Korean regime, short of actually being in negotiations. Trump has repeatedly undercut Tillerson, publicly contradicting his secretary of state. (He says he has not.) The president’s apologists present this as some sort of good-cop, bad-cop routine, but that shtick doesn’t work when Trump is Tillerson’s boss and when he has repeatedly differed from Tillerson around the world; instead, it imparts the lesson that Tillerson need not and in fact should not be taken seriously, because he does not speak for Trump.

Moreover, Trump keeps telegraphing a desire to start a war with North Korea. Having first drawn blood with his missile-strike on Syria, and been pleased with the reaction from the public and press, Trump seems to want more. Although the official U.S. position, as outlined by other officials, is that all options are on the table, the president keeps suggesting that really only one is on the table. Why else would he so publicly slam the door shut on Tillerson’s open channel to Pyongyang? What else might he mean when he promised that the U.S. will “do what has to be done”? There are other indications, too. In August, after a North Korean missile test, he said, “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal statement, and as I said they will be met with fire, fury, and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.” (Aides said the language was improvised, and could not explain what he meant by it.) In mid-September, at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said that if Pyongyang’s aggression continued, the U.S. “will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” also saying, “The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary.” Last week, a group of top military brass visited the White House, and Trump made ominous comments to the press. “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” he said. “Could be, the calm. The calm before the storm. We have the world's great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And uh, we're gonna have a great evening.”

When asked for clarification, on two separate occasions, he replied, “You’ll find out.” Even Vox, which prides itself on explaining the news, threw up its hands in perplexity. The president on Tuesday hosted Henry Kissinger, a notable proponent of dropping bombs on Asian countries, at the White House. The president is schedule to visit South Korea in November, and might visit the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea—a setting where he could easily escalate tensions with a remark, whether careless or planned. Of course, Trump could be just talking trash, trying to do the geopolitical dozens with Kim Jong Un, but there’s no way for Kim, or diplomats from other foreign countries, or the American people to know the difference. (North Korea itself claimed Trump’s UN remarks constituted a declaration of war, though the regime has a long history of similar comments.) The impression of a slouch toward war is sharpened by other evidence. Mattis, for example, on Monday told Army generals to be ready to fight a war in Korea. Some of that is standard readiness, but given his own bleak view of a military solution—Mattis said earlier this year that a war against North Korea would be “catastrophic” and “probably the worst kind of fighting in most people's lifetimes”—it could also be an indication of growing probability of a shooting war. Several outlets have juicy reports published Monday or Tuesday that all center around the same phenomenon: the question among Trump’s aides of how to manage him.