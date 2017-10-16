The drab White House briefing room is no place for a wedding, so on Monday afternoon, President Trump and Mitch McConnell headed to the Rose Garden to renew their vows. “My relationship with this gentleman is outstanding, has been outstanding,” the president said about the Senate majority leader whom he had spent the late summer attacking and who his former chief strategist is now trying to depose. “This man,” Trump said, pointing to McConnell, “is going to get it done.” For 40 minutes, the two Republican men stood side by side outside the White House, sharing a microphone and a message—and even, once or twice, smiling at each other. Trump praised McConnell for delivering to him the unsung success of his presidency with the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice and several more young conservative jurists who likely will extend his legacy decades beyond the end of his term. McConnell returned the compliment in a way the president in particular would appreciate: by countering the rampant media reports about acrimony between them. “We’ve been friends and acquaintances for some time,” the Kentuckian asserted. “Contrary to what some of you may have reported, we are together totally on this agenda to move America forward.” Related Story Mitch McConnell, Under Siege Never in modern times has a president had to so publicly make amends with a congressional leader of his own party. But then again, rarely has a president gone so far out of his way to antagonize an ally who is so crucial to his own success. “Mitch, get back to work,” Trump snapped at McConnell over Twitter in August, blaming him for the Senate’s repeated failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. When a reporter asked if McConnell should be replaced as the GOP leader, the president offered far less than a fulsome endorsement and encouraged the press to ask him again in a few months. The next month, Trump abandoned McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to strike a fiscal deal with Democrats.

The Trump-McConnell marriage was always one of convenience, linking the blustery and impulsive businessman with the tight-lipped D.C. insider and political tactician. So, too, is this rapprochement. Having failed repeatedly to keep their promise to repeal Obamacare, Republicans are launching an equally arduous effort to rewrite the tax code in which party unity will be just as critical. The first major test comes this week, when the slim Senate GOP majority will try to pass a budget setting the parameters for the tax cuts and approving the use of the reconciliation process that will allow the party to circumvent a Democratic filibuster if and when the final bill comes to the floor. The House approved its version earlier this month, and if the Senate succeeds this week, the two chambers will have to reconcile the differences in a conference committee. As with health care, McConnell will need at least 50 out of the 52 Republicans to vote for the budget, which would allow tax cuts to increase the deficit by $1.5 trillion over a decade. But just hours before his meeting with Trump, the majority leader learned that his margin would be even slimmer due to the absence of ailing Senator Thad Cochran of Mississippi. Cochran has been homebound with what his office says are urological problems, and though he was due back in the Capitol this week, his chief of staff announced Monday morning that his absence would continue indefinitely.