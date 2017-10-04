Faced with setbacks on the legislative front, the Trump administration is going it alone on taking apart the Affordable Care Act piecemeal. On Friday, the administration made one of its boldest moves yet, with two memos from multiple agencies that would dramatically curtail women’s access to birth control through their employers. The new regulations, effective immediately, would exempt all employers and insurers from covering or paying for coverage of contraceptives if they object “based on its sincerely held religious beliefs,” or have other “moral convictions” against covering such care. The new rules are the latest development in a war that has gone on between the White House and religious institutions since the very genesis of the ACA in 2010. The text of the legislation does not mention an actual requirement that employers’ plans cover contraception in their required preventative services, but under the law’s discretion and the eye of the courts, birth control and women’s health services have been considered a standard part of that set. Employers were required to cover at least one of all of the 18 FDA-approved methods of birth control with no cost-sharing for the patient. While places of worship themselves were always exempted on the grounds of religious freedom, other religious entities or enterprises owned or operated by churches, like Catholic schools, Catholic hospitals, and other independent charities, were not.

The inclusion of those entities under the contraceptive mandate set off five years of Supreme Court cases and subsequent accommodations by the Obama White House. One major accommodation was that nonprofit religious entities that weren’t places of worship could refuse to cover contraceptive services through their own plans, but would still have to pay for the cost of that coverage through third-party or government insurers. Similar accommodations were granted for “closely-held for-profit entities” in the wake of the 2014 Burwell v. Hobby Lobby decision. Some of the early effects of the ramped-up war of attrition against Obamacare will be felt by women. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 10 percent of all eligible nonprofits have taken this accommodation, but several nonprofits, including those captured in the Zubik v. Burwell lawsuit that was remanded by the Supreme Court, wanted full exemptions, instead of accommodations. The Trump administration’s new rule grants that wish and much more. According to a New York Times report Thursday, the White House has concluded that there is no way to accommodate every objector to the mandate, and that “application of the mandate to entities with sincerely held religious objections to it does not serve a compelling governmental interest.” But in creating such broad categories of employers that merely have religious or even moral convictions against providing contraceptive services, it opens the door for pretty much all employers to simply stop covering them and paying for them, with no alternatives. It leaves accommodations in place, but as optional measures to be taken by employers should they wish.