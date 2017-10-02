Updated on October 2 at 10:21 a.m. ET

Statements of shock and grief poured in from the White House and Capitol Hill early Monday morning in the first hours after a gunman in Las Vegas killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 others in what appears to be the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!” President Trump tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. ET. Vice President Mike Pence described the massacre as “senseless violence” in a tweet soon after. The White House said the president had been briefed on the attack and had offered federal support to state and local officials; Trump was scheduled to deliver remarks about the shooting later on Monday morning.

A gunman identified by police as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old Nevada resident, opened fire on an outdoor country-music concert on the Vegas strip from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo described Paddock, who began shooting at roughly 10 p.m. local time on Sunday, as a “lone-wolf-type actor,” and the department said he was found dead in his room.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and wounded in last night’s vicious and senseless attack outside the Mandalay Bay Resort,” Nevada Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said. “I thank the first responders for taking down the gunman and working tirelessly to treat the wounded.” Nevada’s other senator, Republican Dean Heller, offered similar sentiments.

With little immediate information about a possible motive for the attack, members of Congress in both parties largely avoided overt political statements in their initial reactions other than to bemoan a style of attack that has become all too common in the last decade. “The nation’s conscience must be galvanized,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who along with other Democrats campaigned for stricter gun-control laws after the deadly 2012 shooting at an elementary school in his home state.