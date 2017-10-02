The federal legislation likeliest to advance in Congress following the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history is not a measure strengthening background checks, banning the sale of assault weapons, or otherwise restricting access to firearms.

Instead, the proposals that stand the best chance of passing are ones that would make it easier for gun owners to buy silencers for their weapons, loosen restrictions on the sale of armor-piercing bullets, and force states with tight gun-control laws to recognize the rights of residents from states with lighter regulation.

Such is the political reality nearly a year after a presidential election that extinguished the hopes of gun-control advocates for even modest action by Congress and gave full control of the federal government to Republicans who support the expansion of gun rights. Late Sunday night, a 64-year-old gunman killed at least 58 people and injured hundreds more by raking concertgoers on the Las Vegas Strip. In the hours afterward, groups like Everytown for Gun Safety and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence renewed their calls for Congress to enact a universal background-check law and other measures proposed by former President Barack Obama and endorsed during last year’s campaign by Hillary Clinton. But their more immediate priority now is a rearguard action to keep federal gun laws where they are.

Before the Las Vegas shooting brought the gun debate once again to the fore, gun-control advocates were preparing for a House vote as soon as this week on legislation loosening a series of firearms regulations for the benefit of sportsmen and hunters. From their perspective, the most concerning of those measures is a bill dubbed the Hearing Protection Act that would eliminate a $200 federal tax on silencers, streamline the process of obtaining approval to buy them, and preempt any state or local law restricting their sale or possession. “We’re working that bill pretty hard. I think today things changed quite a bit,” Kris Brown, co-president of the Brady Campaign, told me on Monday. House Republicans already delayed action on the measure once this year, after Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot at a congressional baseball practice in June.

The silencer bill was added to a broader package of legislation known as the Sportsmen’s Heritage and Recreational Enhancement Act, or SHARE, which loosens restrictions on hunting on public lands and prohibits the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms from designating certain ammunition as “armor-piercing.” The SHARE Act advanced out of the House Natural Resources Committee in September and appeared to be headed for a full vote on the House floor. But it was not on the schedule for this week, which was released on Friday, and a spokesman for Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy would not say when it might come up.