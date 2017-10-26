This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal. Snapshot What We’re Reading What Does He Really Think?: Chief of Staff John Kelly, pitched as a calming force, is more aligned with President Trump’s views than officials had predicted. (Peter Baker, The New York Times) Addressing an Epidemic: President Trump declared the opioid crisis in the United States a public-health emergency. Here’s what that will do. (German Lopez, Vox) You’re the Puppet: Unable to defend Donald Trump against allegations of collusion with Russia, Jonathan Chait argues that Republicans have developed a theory of alt-collusion. (New York) Testing His Beliefs: Ben Carson once said federal spending was a form of oppression. Now, as the director of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, he’s being forced to rethink the role of government in helping the needy. (Tessa Berenson, Time) A Careful Dance: Ed Gillespie, the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, has been “tiptoeing across the treacherous terrain of Trumpian Republican politics.” If he can manage a win on November 7, it’ll be a double victory for Republicans. (George Will, National Review)