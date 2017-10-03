This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Today in 5 Lines President Trump visited hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, where he compared the island’s death toll to that of “a real catastrophe like Katrina.” During a press conference addressing Sunday night’s massacre in Las Vegas, House Speaker Paul Ryan said “mental health reform is a critical ingredient” to preventing future mass shootings. The House voted on a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The United States expelled 15 Cuban diplomats from the country in response to recent mysterious attacks on American embassy personnel in Havana. And the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Gill v. Whitford, a case on partisan gerrymandering. Today on The Atlantic In Republican Control: Less than two days after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the gun proposals with the best chance of passing Congress are still ones that expand, not restrict, gun rights. (Russell Berman)

Making Cuts: President Trump’s tax-reform plan would be more beneficial to the top 1 percent of Americans than to the middle class. Here’s what a real tax cut for the middle class would look like. (Derek Thompson)

A New Monologue: In the aftermath of the massacre in Las Vegas, late-night comedians ditched their jokes to talk about the growing normalcy of gun violence in America. (Sophie Gilbert) Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Snapshot What We’re Reading Total Non-Sequitur: Liberal lawmakers are pursuing universal background checks to prevent future mass shootings, argues Rich Lowry, but background checks wouldn’t have prevented the massacre in Las Vegas. (National Review) Talking in Circles: The gun debate in America can only be constructive if gun-control advocates and gun-rights advocates speak honestly about the fears motivating them—fears “of losing life, or losing a way of life.” (Anne Helen Petersen, BuzzFeed News) More Than 16: During his visit to Puerto Rico, President Trump pointed to the relatively low death toll to downplay the crisis on the island. The problem is, the death toll is likely much higher. (Eliza Barclay, Vox) ‘How the Elderly Lose Their Rights’: In 2013, a stranger knocked on Rudy and Rennie North’s front door and removed them from their home. The stranger turned out to be a professional guardian, who can control—and profit from—senior citizens without their consent. (Rachel Aviv, The New Yorker) Will Trump Push for Gun Control?: The president’s allies said he won’t push for tighter gun laws. Why? It would be “the end of everything,” said former chief strategist Steve Bannon. (Jonathan Swan, Axios)