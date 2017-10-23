Welcome to The Masthead: Want to support a sustainable future for journalism, and get to know The Atlantic a little better in the process? Join The Masthead , our new membership program, and you’ll get an exclusive newsletter with original articles, as well as the opportunity to participate in conference calls with leading thinkers and join a private discussion group. Recently, Masthead members heard from Atlantic writers, James Fallows and Julia Ioffe . This week, members got an update on Puerto Rico and will debate how to protect the right to self-defense in gun regulations. Sign up now .

Just a Preview: The GOP establishment has a lot to learn from Alabama’s special Senate primary. One lesson? “Republicans are in a feisty and confrontational mood,” says one strategist, “and they want to see their leaders show some energy and fight.” (Michelle Cottle)

‘This Place Is So Dysfunctional’: Russell Berman spoke with former Representative Candice Miller, who left Congress to drain an actual swamp in Macomb County, Michigan.

Sifting Through the Wreckage: After the 2016 presidential election, researchers traveled the country to gauge how Americans were feeling. But what focus groups told them wasn’t necessarily what they wanted to hear. (Molly Ball)

In her first public comments since speaking with President Trump, Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sergeant La David Johnson, offered her account of the condolence call. Trump contradicted her remarks on Twitter, saying the conversation was “very respectful.” Trump promised that there will be “no change” to the 401(k) retirement program, as Republicans mull how to finance new tax cuts. The White House said Trump will not visit the border between North and South Korea, as past presidents have done, during his visit to Asia next month. The House is expected to vote Thursday to pass the Senate’s budget resolution.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Visualized

Question of the Week

In her story on Monday, The Atlantic’s Molly Ball reports that some researchers attempting to understand how Americans were feeling after the 2016 presidential election didn’t seem to be listening to their focus groups: “I heard all the optimism they did, but I also heard its opposite: that one side was right and that the other was the enemy; that other Americans, not just the government, were to blame for the country’s problems.”

So this week, we want to know: Do you think it’s important to move past political partisanship? Why or why not?

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)