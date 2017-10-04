This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Today in 5 Lines Top congressional Republicans said they were open to reviewing rules on bump stocks, which investigators said were used by the Las Vegas gunman. Shortly after, in a rare move, the National Rifle Association backed “additional regulations” on the devices. The Justice Department issued a memo reversing an Obama-era policy banning transgender discrimination in the workplace. The House approved its 2018 budget resolution, the first step on the way to passing tax reform. President Trump reportedly plans to “decertify” the Iran Deal next week. Today on The Atlantic Mind the Gap: A report from the Pew Research Center found that the divide between Republicans and Democrats widened significantly during Donald Trump’s first year as president. (Clare Foran)

Fake News: President Trump’s suggestion that the Senate Intelligence Committee investigate news outlets demonstrates his interest in censoring the press. (David A. Graham)

The Power of Prayer: Often in the aftermath of mass shootings and other disasters, Americans offer “thoughts and prayers” to the victims. But do they help? (Ben Rowen)

‘Death at Penn State’: In our November issue, Caitlin Flanagan tells the story of Penn State student Tim Piazza, a young fraternity pledge who fell victim to America’s college hazing culture. Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Snapshot What We’re Reading The Most Serious Breach in Years: Russian hackers reportedly “stole details of how the U.S. penetrates foreign computer networks and defends against cyberattacks” from a government contractor’s home computer. (Gordon Lubold and Shane Harris, The Wall Street Journal) Only One Option: Bret Stephens argues that liberals and gun-control advocates need to stop advocating for “common sense” gun laws, and start pushing for the only real solution to gun violence: repealing the Second Amendment. (The New York Times) Choosing a Target: Stephen Paddock, the gunman who opened fired on concertgoers in Las Vegas on Sunday, appears to have considered attacks at other concert venues, like Lollapalooza. (Ken Ritter, Michael Balsamo, and Sadie Gurman, Associated Press) Roy Comes to Town: Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s unconventional visit to Washington on Wednesday was more than awkward: It highlighted the hard-right revolution that could be facing establishment incumbents next year. (Sean Sullivan, The Washington Post) Who Visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago?: There’s no way to know, because the Secret Service has “no system for keeping track.” (Josh Gerstein, Politico)